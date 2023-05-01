Chloe Fineman arrived for her 2023 Met Gala hosting duties honoring a legend.

The Saturday Night Live star made her way up the carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in a custom design by her friend, Jackson Weiderhoff.

Fineman admits that she kicked off the evening with a little snafu, teasing that she may have already suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

"There might be a minor tear somewhere but I'm not going to tell you where," the 34-year-old comedian says.

Adding, "It's hard to sit in traffic in a corset. It's really a challenge."

Fineman's look is fully hand-embroidered with pink glass beads, with an interior wasp corset, adorned with rosettes made of layered tulle and organza.

Adding a special touch, Fineman paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld with a pink Judith Lieber purse in the shape of the late designer's cat and muse, Chouppette.

While hosting for Vogue, alongside Lala Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Emma Chamberlain, Fineman admits she may run into some of the people she does impressions of -- and she's ready for it.

"A lot of the people I do, they might be coming tonight, and we've never had a face to face," she says. "I don't want to like humiliate myself, but then I kinda also do."

Fineman has big plans if she runs into former SNL castmate -- and host of the May 6 episode of the sketch series -- Pete Davidson.

"I'll probably be eating a bread roll and going 'What do you want to do?'" she says about her convo with her fellow co-star if she runs into him. "They're all pitching ideas right now and I'm in a ballgown."

The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

