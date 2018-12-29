Looks like Sofia Richie is officially part of the family.

The 20-year-old model has joined boyfriend Scott Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on their family vacation to Aspen, Colorado, following the trio's shorter getaway to Mexico earlier this month. Sofia was seen shopping around the popular celeb ski destination on Friday, alongside Scott, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Kendall Jenner.

While Kourtney's relationship with Sofia was a topic of conversation on last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a source recently told ET that now, they "get along great." "It took some time for everyone to be comfortable around one another," the source said. "Kourtney sees that Sofia is good for Scott, who has been in a really great place, and [she's] happy for the couple."

Kim and Kendall hit the slopes together on Saturday, while Sofia was joined by pal Paris Hilton, who was also present at the Kardashian-Jenner-West family's annual Christmas Eve party.

Kanye and Kim took over hosting from Kris Jenner this year, and a source tells ET that much of the party planning came from the mind of the rapper.

"The entire yard was covered in snow, there were igloos, a hill to go sledding, a candy bar station with all different desserts, a light tunnel to walk into the main dining room that had fake clouds on the ceiling and an abundance of tables, chairs and a bar," the source said, adding that the party consisted of mostly-white decorations. "Of course, like every Kardashian event, there was a photo booth inside an igloo."

In addition to Hilton, John Legend was in attendance, as was Sia, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Dave Chappell, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator, Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins. Catch up on the Kardashians' big year in the video below.

