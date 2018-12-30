Happy birthday, Joe Manganiello!

The Magic Mike star turned 42 on Friday, and his wife, Sofia Vergara, couldn't help but celebrate with a sexy, shirtless pic of her hubby. The actor smiles wide in the photo, showcasing his rock-hard abs as he catches some sun on the beach -- but his undeniable handsomeness and hot bod aren't the only reasons Vergara loves Manganiello so much.

"You r amazing! 🎈🎈🎈Your passion for life and for everything u do is inspiring !! To many more with u!! Happy bday!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️," the Modern Family star captioned the snap, as her co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, hilariously chimed in.

"Hubba dubba do!!!!" he wrote in the comments.

Vergara and Manganiello are currently enjoying a tropical vacation with friends and family, sharing tons of pics to their Instagrams.

The couple recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, and in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year, Vergara said it was her independence that scored her Manganiello.

"He always, actually, tells me, he's like, 'You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent,'" she said.

"And I don't need to ask anyone for anything," she added. "You know, you want to give it to me, then give it to me. I'm not asking. I receive gifts, but [I don't need them]. And he loves that and, you know, he supports everything I do and it's amazing."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sofia Vergara Admits That Becoming the Highest-Paid Actress on TV 'Has Not Been Easy'

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Share Romantic Moment on Vacation

Joe Manganiello On How Easy It Is to Work With Wife Sofia Vergara (Exclusive)

Related Gallery