A good fire pit can instantly transform your outdoor space into a place made for memories, s'mores included. No matter the size of your backyard, porch, balcony or patio, Solo Stove makes some of the best fire pits designed to minimize smoke — giving you the perfect backyard bonfire for sparking summer moments.

Solo Stove is currently offering more than $300 off its popular smokeless fire pits that are perfect for summer bonfires, beach days, and camping trips. This weekend only, you can score up to an extra $100 off during the Solo Stove flash sale. Just use code SAVE20 for $20 off purchases of $125 or more, SAVE40 for $40 off purchases of $350 or more and SAVE100 for $100 off purchases of $500 or more

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. Solo Stove's compact fire pits and camp stoves are totally moveable, so wherever the party goes this summer, your fire pit can follow.

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $130 $80 Shop Now

Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. $400 $250 Shop Now

Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. $300 $200 Shop Now

Yukon 2.0 Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit. $750 $450 Shop Now

In addition to the deals on fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has steep discounts on bundles, Oprah's favorite Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood and pellet adapters. Ahead, check out more of the best deals at Solo Stove to treat yourself to some outdoor fun before the summer comes to a close.

Titan Camping Stove Solo Stove Titan Camping Stove Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes. $110 $85 Shop Now

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list. $520 $400 Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. $570 $340 Shop Now

Campfire Solo Stove Campfire The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking and camping trips. $150 $105 Shop Now

