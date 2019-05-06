Marriage looks good on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!

After secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas last week, the lovebirds walked their first red carpet as newlyweds for the 2019 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

Giving their best interpretation of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, Sophie wore a colorful, glittery Louis Vuitton ensemble. Joe looked equally fab dressed in a matching turtleneck and black slacks.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner heading to the #MetGalapic.twitter.com/pSUfJdSvQK — pop polls (@poppoIIs) May 6, 2019

These two are no strangers to the glamorous Met Ball. Both attended fashion's biggest night out in 2017, the same year Joe's brother, Nick Jonas, sparked romance rumors with his now-wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Although Sophie and Joe walked the red carpet separately that year, they were later spotted heading to an after-party together.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Joe, 29, proposed to Sophie, 23, in October 2017 after being set up by their mutual friend, Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee revealed last January that she was the one who encouraged Sophie to give Joe a shot. "I mean, I will say I did get that text from Sophie being like, 'So, tell me about Joe,' and I was like, 'Go for it,'" the Bumblebee star confessed on Nova 96.9 radio. "I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged. And, yeah, I'm, like, freaking out about it!"

"I was so excited for her and Joe," Hailee later said in an interview with ET. "They're both great friends of mine. Sophie's my sister, so I love her and anything that makes her happy."

Hear more on their nuptials in the video below, and click through the slideshow for all the hot looks from the Met Gala red carpet:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Crazy' Vegas Wedding -- Meet The Elvis Who Married Them (Exclusive)

Pics From Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Vegas Wedding -- and Proof She's Changing Her Last Name! (Exclusive)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Still Planning a Big Wedding in Paris Following Vegas Nuptials