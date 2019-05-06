This year's Met Gala brought together some of the biggest names in show business to celebrate fashion's biggest night, but for Richard Madden and Sophie Turner, the night meant so much more.

The former Game of Thrones co-stars gleefully reunited inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, and cheerfully embraced in a tight hug, as if they were long-lost siblings in real life and not just on HBO.

Madden -- who previously starred on Game of Thrones as Robb Stark, the older brother to Turner's Sansa Stark, but eventually exited the show after a particularly not fun wedding -- looked overjoyed to reconnect with his friend.

Meanwhile, Turner's new husband, Joe Jonas, looked on in awe and respect at the glorious moment unfolding before him, just like all of us.

The exciting, joyful reunion comes one day after the much-less-exuberant, one might say emotionally devastating fourth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. Hopefully, Madden's beaming smile will help some fans cleanse their palate after Sunday night's brutally nihilistic developments.

For more on the some of Turner and Jonas' best moments from this year's wild and over-the-top Met Gala, check out the video below.

