Mother's Day was an extra special affair for the Jonas brothers this year!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra -- who tied the knot over the course of several ceremonies last December -- joined the rest of the singer's family for a huge celebration on Sunday.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who exchanged vows in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, also stopped by the gathering, where they all partied with Kevin Jonas and his wife of nine years, Danielle, and their two kids.

Chopra and Turner got the opportunity to celebrate the special day with their new mother-in-law, Denise, and from pics the Isn't It Romantic actress shared to Instagram, it looked like a super fun get together.

"Family first.. Mother’s Day celebrations.. to my mom @madhumalati And all the amazing mothers who have been incredible influences in my life. Thank you and I’m so grateful.. just tell ur mom you love her.. give her a hug. Feel the love. Miss u mom."

She also shared a slideshow of snapshots from the party, excitedly commemorating the fun holiday at the Jonas house.

Earlier in the day, Chopra paid tribute to both "superwomen of the #Jopra house" -- Denise and her own mom, Madhu Chopra.

"This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas. No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! ❤ Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay."

Meanwhile, Joe excitedly shared his own snapshot from their Mother's Day party, showing his lovely new wife sitting with his mom and beaming for the camera.

"My Love & The best Mom ever Happy Mother’s Day!!" Joe captioned the cute pic.

