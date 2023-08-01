Summer may still be in full swing, but Sorel's End of Season Sale has officially commenced with major deals to step up your shoe game with sandals and comfy sneakers. Whether you’re looking for stylish walking shoes or the ultimate sandal for making summer moves, Sorel has nearly 100 best-selling styles on sale now.

Shop the Sorel Sale

Known for their winter boots that keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, Sorel also makes sandals and sneakers not only blend fashion and function, but are also built to last. Sorel sneakers have been spotted on Jennifer Aniston, Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney and right now, you can save up to 40% on Sorel's shoes made with the brand's iconic waterproof, extra comfy designs.

When Oprah released her list of Favorite Things for 2020, Sorel's Kinetic Conquest Boots made the cut. That same hiker-inspired style can be found throughout Sorel's selection of discounted footwear. From the Kinetic Breakthru Acadia Boot with cushioning that goes for miles and miles to the Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker that features lightweight and responsive foam to keep you comfortable all day long, Sorel shoes help you get through any season like a pro.

Sandal season is only halfway done, so now's a great time to stock up on summer's favorite shoes. Ahead, shop the best sneakers and sandals for women from the Sorel End of Season Sale available now.

