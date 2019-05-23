Kathryn C. Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are coming together for their kids.

The former couple -- who is currently in a custody battle following their 2016 split -- reunited for their daughter, Kensie's, graduation on Thursday. Dennis and Ravenel, who also share 3-year-old son Saint, were last together for Kensie's fifth birthday earlier this year.

The pair's custody agreement is still "in progress," Dennis told ET earlier this month. However, the two were all smiles, with Ravel even putting his arm around Dennis, in the reality star's family photo on Thursday. Dennis also shared several other sweet photos in honor of Kensie's big milestone.

"Our little graduate! can’t believe she is going to be a kindergartner! 😭 #adulting," Dennis captioned her slideshow on Instagram.

Ravenel is no longer a part of Southern Charm, after announcing his exit from the Bravo series last August. The former politician did not attend the season five reunion taping after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced, including an alleged rape in 2015. He's denied any wrongdoing. In September, Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree, stemming from the alleged rape. He has yet to enter a plea and awaits trial.

The former reality star is currently suing Bravo and the production company behind Southern Charm, asking them to refrain from broadcasting unaired footage of his and Dennis' kids. In the lawsuit, Ravenel claimed producers instructed Dennis to go after full custody of Kensie and Saint to stir up drama for season six. Bravo has asked the suit be dismissed, as it was filed as part of Ravenel and Dennis' custody battle. Dennis has denied her ex's allegation.

"I'm quite numb to it," Dennis said of the drama surrounding Ravenel during ET's visit to Charleston earlier this month. "Nothing surprises me, and it's unfortunate that negative things happen and they’re talked about, but it’s a part of my life at this point. So I keep living in my bubble and move on."

The redhead is focused on her own life, including her romance with America's Got Talent alum Hunter Price and her own personal projects.

"I am able to be myself and not be attached to anyone else and referenced as someone’s girlfriend, 'baby mama,'" she said. "It’s just me being me, in my life. I’m excited that people just get to see that side of me. Finally getting back to myself."

See more in the video below.

