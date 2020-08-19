Spanx is having a major sale and the brand is price matching Spanx sale items featured at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From now through Aug. 30, save up to 50% off Spanx leggings, bras, underwear, shapewear, activewear and pants.

Shop deals on some of the retailer's most popular, bestselling styles such as the Faux Leather Legging, Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra and OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit. If you missed your chance to score a Spanx style at Nordstrom (the sale event is now open to everyone), Spanx's official website has you covered. No promo code is needed. Plus, enjoy free shipping and returns.

If you're also shopping the Nordstrom sale, don't forget to check out the department store's deals on women's apparel, jackets, skincare, on-trend sneakers and home decor.

Shop the Spanx sale and browse through ET Style's top picks.

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Score the bestselling faux leather leggings to wear on repeat this fall. REGULARLY $98 $64.90 at Spanx

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Backseam Skinny Spanx Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Backseam Skinny Spanx A pant that's as comfortable as leggings. Style this versatile pair with anything from tees to blouses. REGULARLY $128 $84.90 at Spanx

Bra-llelujah!® Full Coverage Bra Spanx Nordstrom Bra-llelujah!® Full Coverage Bra Spanx A soft, supportive, full-coverage bra with dig-free straps, all-hosiery back and front-closure design. REGULARLY $68 $44.90 at Spanx

Undie-tectable® Lace Hi-Hipster Panty Spanx Spanx Undie-tectable® Lace Hi-Hipster Panty Spanx This panty has a smoothing waist and elastic-free edges, which means no visible panty lines. REGULARLY $24 $15.90 at Spanx

OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx A sculpting, mid-thigh bodysuit that's lightweight. REGULARLY $98 $48.90 at Spanx

Oncore Mid-Thigh Short Spanx Spanx Oncore Mid-Thigh Short Spanx A shapewear short with fully-bonded front panels for a flat tummy. REGULARLY $64 $41.90 at Spanx

See all items on sale at Spanx.

