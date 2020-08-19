Spanx Is Price Matching the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Leggings, Bras and More
Spanx is having a major sale and the brand is price matching Spanx sale items featured at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From now through Aug. 30, save up to 50% off Spanx leggings, bras, underwear, shapewear, activewear and pants.
Shop deals on some of the retailer's most popular, bestselling styles such as the Faux Leather Legging, Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra and OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit. If you missed your chance to score a Spanx style at Nordstrom (the sale event is now open to everyone), Spanx's official website has you covered. No promo code is needed. Plus, enjoy free shipping and returns.
If you're also shopping the Nordstrom sale, don't forget to check out the department store's deals on women's apparel, jackets, skincare, on-trend sneakers and home decor.
Shop the Spanx sale and browse through ET Style's top picks.
Score the bestselling faux leather leggings to wear on repeat this fall.
A pant that's as comfortable as leggings. Style this versatile pair with anything from tees to blouses.
A soft, supportive, full-coverage bra with dig-free straps, all-hosiery back and front-closure design.
This panty has a smoothing waist and elastic-free edges, which means no visible panty lines.
A sculpting, mid-thigh bodysuit that's lightweight.
A shapewear short with fully-bonded front panels for a flat tummy.
See all items on sale at Spanx.
