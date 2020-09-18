Spanx Launches New Collection of Faux Leather Leggings for Fall

When summer style winds down, fall fashion ramps up -- and Spanx just dropped new styles for the upcoming season, including a pair of faux leather croc leggings we need immediately.

Also debuting at Spanx for fall are the Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant, which look as good as leather pants but are softer, stretchier and way easier to put on. (No shimmying into these bottoms!)

Right now, U.S. standard shipping is free when you order through the Spanx site.

From pants and leggings to a chic activewear set, shop the latest Spanx styles below.

Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant Spanx Spanx Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant Spanx Casual but structured, these leather-like skinny pants are designed to be pulled on for a completely smooth front. $148 at Spanx

Faux Leather Croc Shine Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Croc Shine Leggings Spanx Come for the usual Spanx features (contoured power waistband, no center seams), stay for the edgy croc texture. $98 at Spanx

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, Metallic Mist Spanx Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, Metallic Mist Spanx Part support, part fashion statement -- these sculpting leggings are perfect for workouts and getting there in style. $110 at Spanx

Low Impact Printed Sports Bra Spanx Spanx Low Impact Printed Sports Bra Spanx Complete your Metallic Mist Leggings outfit with the Low Impact Printed Sports Bra, which offers just the right balance of support and comfort plus back smoothing. $58 at Spanx

Ankle Skinny Jeans, Black Spanx Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans, Black Spanx If you have to wear jeans these days, make sure they're as stretchy, comfortable and flattering as this pair. $128 at Spanx

Girls Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Girls Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Your mini me can now get in on the Spanx fun. These girls' leggings aren't for smoothing or shaping -- they're just super soft and stretchy. $58 at Spanx

