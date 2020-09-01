Shopping

Spanx Sale: Up to 40% Off Panty Bundles

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Spanx sale 1280
Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx, Hollywood's go-to shapewear brand, is offering big deals on items including undergarments, jeans and more.

The Spanx sale is happening right now -- offering up to 40% off panty bundles. You'll also find discounts on bras, Spanx shapewear, Spanx leggings and so many more styles.

Other standout discounts include the popular faux leather leggings, mid-thigh shaping shears and a full coverage bra. 

Shop the best deals to purchase from the Spanx sale, below.

Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort
Spanx
Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort
Spanx
Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort
Spanx

Shaping boyshort panties to keep you confident and in control all day.

REGULARLY $22 EACH

Sheer Hi-Knee Socks
Spanx
Sheer Hi-Knee Socks
Spanx
Sheer Hi-Knee Socks
Spanx

A two-pack of chic ultra sheer socks with an invisible toe.

REGULARLY $14

Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings
Spanx

These leggings feature a contoured Power Waistband.

REGULARLY $102

Bra-llelujah! Bralette
Spanx
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette and Undie-tectable Brief
Spanx
Bra-llelujah! Bralette
Spanx

A smoothing, undetectable bralette.

REGULARLY $48

Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx
Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx
Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx

A mid-thigh shaper with optimal comfort, support and a barely-there feel. 

REGULARLY $28

Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx
Spanx Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx
Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx

You can still look cute while working out at home. Follow your go-to Pilates tutorial in this stylish cosmic print performance sports bra and legging set. 

REGULARLY $58
REGULARLY $110

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx

We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in. 

REGULARLY $110

 

