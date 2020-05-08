Spanx Sale: Up to 50% Off Select Styles -- Bras, Leggings and More

Spanx, Hollywood's go-to shapewear brand, is offering big deals on items including undergarments, bras and more.

The Spanx sale is happening right now -- offering up to 50% off on Spanx shapewear, Spanx leggings, underwear at the online store. In addition, Spanx has one-day flash deals. Right now, take 50% off on Bra-llelujah and Pillow Cup bras, in addition to Undie-tectable underwear styles.

Standout discounts include the best-selling faux leather leggings, high waist shapers and a full coverage bra and brief set.

Shop the best deals to purchase from the Spanx sale, below.

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings Spanx We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in. REGULARLY $110 $76.99 at Spanx

Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic Spanx Spanx Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic Spanx You can still look cute while working out at home. Follow your go-to Pilates tutorial in this stylish cosmic print performance sports bra and legging set. REGULARLY $58 $40.99 at Spanx (Bra) REGULARLY $110 $76.99 at Spanx (Legging)

Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers Spanx Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers Spanx A mid-thigh shaper with optimal comfort, support and a barely-there feel. REGULARLY $28 $19.99 at Spanx

Distressed Skinny Jeans with Side Stripe Spanx Spanx Distressed Skinny Jeans with Side Stripe Spanx Spanx makes jeans, too! These stretchy skinny design features a high-rise waist, subtle distressing and a cool sport side stripe. REGULARLY $128 $89.99 at Spanx

Bra-llelujah! Bralette Spanx Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette Spanx A smoothing, undetectable bralette. REGULARLY $48 $33.99 at Spanx (Bra)

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

