Shopping

Spanx Sale: Up to 50% Off Select Styles -- Leggings, Shapewear and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Spanx sale 1280
Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx, Hollywood's go-to shapewear brand, is offering big deals on items including undergarments, jeans and more.

The Spanx sale is happening right now -- offering up to 50% off on Spanx shapewear, Spanx leggings, underwear and so many more styles on the online store. For this week's flash deal, Spanx is taking 50% off on the bestselling Look At Me Now Leggings in indigo leopard and mini leopard on May 31 only. Score the comfortable, lightweight legging in a fun leopard print for $34 (regularly $68). 

Other standout discounts include the popular faux leather leggings, high-waist shapers and a full coverage bra. 

Shop the best deals to purchase from the Spanx sale, below.

Look At Me Now Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Look At Me Now Leggings
Spanx
Look At Me Now Leggings
Spanx
REGULARLY $68

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx

We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in. 

REGULARLY $110

Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx
Spanx Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx
Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic
Spanx

You can still look cute while working out at home. Follow your go-to Pilates tutorial in this stylish cosmic print performance sports bra and legging set. 

REGULARLY $58
REGULARLY $110

Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx
Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx
Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers
Spanx

A mid-thigh shaper with optimal comfort, support and a barely-there feel. 

REGULARLY $28

Bra-llelujah! Bralette
Spanx
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette and Undie-tectable Brief
Spanx
Bra-llelujah! Bralette
Spanx

A smoothing, undetectable bralette.

REGULARLY $48

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Bras for Every Type of Fit and Support

Best Underwear for Women From Natori, Lululemon and More

The Best Leggings For Every Personal Style -- Spanx, Lululemon and More

 