Spanx, Hollywood's go-to shapewear brand, is offering big deals on items including undergarments, jeans and more.

The Spanx sale is happening right now -- offering up to 50% off on Spanx shapewear, Spanx leggings, underwear and so many more styles on the online store. For this week's flash deal, Spanx is taking 50% off on the bestselling Look At Me Now Leggings in indigo leopard and mini leopard on May 31 only. Score the comfortable, lightweight legging in a fun leopard print for $34 (regularly $68).

Other standout discounts include the popular faux leather leggings, high-waist shapers and a full coverage bra.

Shop the best deals to purchase from the Spanx sale, below.

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings Spanx We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in. REGULARLY $110 $76.99 at Spanx

Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic Spanx Spanx Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic Spanx You can still look cute while working out at home. Follow your go-to Pilates tutorial in this stylish cosmic print performance sports bra and legging set. REGULARLY $58 $40.99 at Spanx (Bra) REGULARLY $110 $76.99 at Spanx (Legging)

Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers Spanx Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers Spanx A mid-thigh shaper with optimal comfort, support and a barely-there feel. REGULARLY $28 $19.99 at Spanx

Bra-llelujah! Bralette Spanx Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette Spanx A smoothing, undetectable bralette. REGULARLY $48 $33.99 at Spanx (Bra)

