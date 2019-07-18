The cast and crew of DC Universe's Titans are reeling after the accidental death of the show's stunt coordinator, Warren Appleby.

According to Warner Bros., the veteran special effects coordinator was preparing for an upcoming shoot at an offsite facility when the fatal accident occurred. Production has been shut down on the series for two days.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby," Titans' executive producers, Warner Bros. Television Group, and DC Universe said in a joint statement released on Thursday.

"Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures," the statement continued. "The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time."

Appleby was reportedly fatally injured after being hit by a piece of equipment that unexpectedly broke off during preparation and testing of an effect for an upcoming shoot for Titans, The Wrap reports.

Apart from Titans, Applby worked as the special effects coordinator for a slew of other major high-profile films and TV shows, including both chapters of the recent big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT, the horror series The Strain, Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water,Hemlock Grove, Cosmopolis, the 2011 prequel The Thing, Repo Men and Max Payne, among many, many others.

