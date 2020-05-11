Ssense Sale: Up to 50% Off Designer Fashion
Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The website is offering up to 50% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy and Raf Simons.
No promo code is needed and express shipping is free.
Score a discount on a designer sneaker you've been eyeing or on a chic bag from top brands. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great designer deal.
Ahead, browse through ET Style's top picks from the online retailer's pre-summer sale.
Common Projects shoes are so versatile and minimalist.
This satin windbreaker jacket from Victoria Beckham's collaboration with Reebok adds a cool casual, sporty vibe to any look.
We love this tie-dye hoodie with rounded hem.
This moon-print top from Marine Serre has been worn by the most stylish celebs from Beyonce to Kylie Jenner.
Finally get your hands on this It bag from celeb-beloved brand By Far.
The A.P.C. crossbody bag is an investment that'll be worn in heavy rotation.
