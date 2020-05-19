Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The website is offering up to 50% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy and Raf Simons.

No promo code is needed and shipping to the US is free when you spend over $200.

Score a discount on a designer sneaker you've been eyeing or on a chic bag from top brands. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great designer deal.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's top picks from the online retailer's pre-summer sale.

Black Windbreaker Jacket Reebok by Victoria Beckham Ssense Black Windbreaker Jacket Reebok by Victoria Beckham This satin windbreaker jacket from Victoria Beckham's collaboration with Reebok adds a cool casual, sporty vibe to any look. REGULARLY $280 $196 at Ssense

Multicolor Rounded Hem Hoodie Collina Strada Ssense Multicolor Rounded Hem Hoodie Collina Strada We love this tie-dye hoodie with rounded hem. REGULARLY $250 $188 at Ssense

Black and Red Moon Allover Long Sleeve T-Shirt Marine Serre Ssense Black and Red Moon Allover Long Sleeve T-Shirt Marine Serre This moon-print top from Marine Serre has been worn by the most stylish celebs from Beyonce to Kylie Jenner. REGULARLY $180 $144 at Ssense

White and Blue Lauren Sneakers Chloé Ssense White and Blue Lauren Sneakers Chloé These Chloé sneakers feature scalloped detailing. REGULARLY $495 $361 at Ssense

Brown Croc Rachel Mini Bag By Far Ssense Brown Croc Rachel Mini Bag By Far Finally get your hands on this It bag from celeb-beloved brand By Far. REGULARLY $345 $269 at Ssense

Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag A.P.C. Ssense Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag A.P.C. The A.P.C. crossbody bag is an investment that'll be worn in heavy rotation. REGULARLY $360 $281 at Ssense

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

