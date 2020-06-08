Shopping

Ssense Sale: Up to 60% Off Top Styles

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Ssense sale
Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The website is offering up to 60% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy and Raf Simons.

No promo code is needed and shipping to the US is free when you spend over $200.

Score a discount on a designer sneaker you've been eyeing or on a chic bag from top brands. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great designer deal.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's top picks from the online retailer's pre-summer sale.

Red Mini Saffiano Trunk Bag
Marni
Marni Red Mini Saffiano Trunk Bag
Ssense
Red Mini Saffiano Trunk Bag
Marni

A stylish shoulder bag with adjustable strap and two-compartment interior. 

REGULARLY $1650

Yellow Vulcanized Low Sneakers
Off-White
Off-White Yellow Vulcanized Low Sneakers
Ssense
Yellow Vulcanized Low Sneakers
Off-White

Bright yellow low-top suede and canvas sneakers with a round toe.

REGULARLY $310

Black Party Loafers
Martiniano
Martiniano Black Party Loafers
Ssense
Black Party Loafers
Martiniano

Versatile buffed flats with a pointed toe.

REGULARY $560

Black Windbreaker Jacket
Reebok by Victoria Beckham
Reebok by Victoria Beckham Black Windbreaker Jacket
Ssense
Black Windbreaker Jacket
Reebok by Victoria Beckham

This satin windbreaker jacket from Victoria Beckham's collaboration with Reebok adds a cool casual, sporty vibe to any look.

REGULARLY $280

Multicolor Rounded Hem Hoodie
Collina Strada
Collina Strada Multicolor Rounded Hem Hoodie
Ssense
Multicolor Rounded Hem Hoodie
Collina Strada

We love this tie-dye hoodie with rounded hem.

REGULARLY $250

Black and Red Moon Allover Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Marine Serre
Marine Serre Black and Red Moon Allover Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Ssense
Black and Red Moon Allover Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Marine Serre

This moon-print top from Marine Serre has been worn by the most stylish celebs from Beyonce to Kylie Jenner.

REGULARLY $180

White and Blue Lauren Sneakers
Chloé
Chloé White and Blue Lauren Sneakers
Ssense
White and Blue Lauren Sneakers
Chloé

These Chloé sneakers feature scalloped detailing.

REGULARLY $495

Brown Croc Rachel Mini Bag
By Far
By Far Brown Croc Rachel Mini Bag
Ssense
Brown Croc Rachel Mini Bag
By Far

Finally get your hands on this It bag from celeb-beloved brand By Far.

REGULARLY $345

Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
A.P.C.
A.P.C. Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
Ssense
Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
A.P.C.

The A.P.C. crossbody bag is an investment that'll be worn in heavy rotation.

REGULARLY $360

