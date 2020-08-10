Shopping

Ssense Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Fashion Sitewide

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Ssense sale
Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The online retailer is offering up to 70% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy, Raf Simons, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Valentino, Dior and more with many new styles recently added to the sale.

No promo code is needed and shipping to the U.S. is free when you spend over $300 at the Ssense sale. 

There are a lot of great designer deals on accessories for under $200 on the website you don't want to miss. Score a discount on a sneaker, handbag, jewelry and more through August 12. 

Shop the Ssense sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

Tortoiseshell Brick Sunglasses
Han Kjobenhavn
Han Kjobenhavn Tortoiseshell Brick Sunglasses
Ssense
Tortoiseshell Brick Sunglasses
Han Kjobenhavn

The classic tortoiseshell sunglasses feature scratch-resistant 100% UVA/UBA protection and come with a logo-embossed hardside case. 

REGULARLY $150

 

Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
A.P.C.
A.P.C. Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
Ssense
Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
A.P.C.

This A.P.C. crossbody bag is timeless and versatile.

REGULARLY $360

 

White Wrinkled Arrows Commercial Tote
Off-White
Off-White White Wrinkled Arrows Commercial Tote
Ssense
White Wrinkled Arrows Commercial Tote
Off-White

A statement tote featuring Off-White's logo. 

REGULARLY $395

 

Gold Medusa Ring
Versace
Versace Gold Medusa Ring
Ssense
Gold Medusa Ring
Versace

Rock the Versace Medusa with this ring.

REGULARLY $115

 

White & Red OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
Vans
Vans White & Red OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
Ssense
White & Red OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
Vans

Classic Vans Old Skool sneakers with red checkered print.

REGULARLY $85

 

Black Clio Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals Black Clio Sandals
Ssense
Black Clio Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals

A pair of strappy, flat Ancient Greek Sandals.

REGULARLY $195

 

Silver 'The Glam' Heeled Sandals
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Silver The Glam Heeled Sandals
Ssense
Silver 'The Glam' Heeled Sandals
Marc Jacobs
REGULARLY $475

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Bags and Shoes

This Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Dropped a New It Bag

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Available for Preorder

 