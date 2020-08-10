Ssense Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Fashion Sitewide

Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The online retailer is offering up to 70% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy, Raf Simons, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Valentino, Dior and more with many new styles recently added to the sale.

No promo code is needed and shipping to the U.S. is free when you spend over $300 at the Ssense sale.

There are a lot of great designer deals on accessories for under $200 on the website you don't want to miss. Score a discount on a sneaker, handbag, jewelry and more through August 12.

Shop the Ssense sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks, ahead.

Tortoiseshell Brick Sunglasses Han Kjobenhavn Ssense Tortoiseshell Brick Sunglasses Han Kjobenhavn The classic tortoiseshell sunglasses feature scratch-resistant 100% UVA/UBA protection and come with a logo-embossed hardside case. REGULARLY $150 $78 at Ssense

Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag A.P.C. Ssense Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag A.P.C. This A.P.C. crossbody bag is timeless and versatile. REGULARLY $360 $187 at Ssense

Gold Medusa Ring Versace Ssense Gold Medusa Ring Versace Rock the Versace Medusa with this ring. REGULARLY $115 $74 at Ssense

Black Clio Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals Ssense Black Clio Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals A pair of strappy, flat Ancient Greek Sandals. REGULARLY $195 $113 at Ssense

