Shopping

Ssense Sale: Up to 70% Off with New Markdowns Sitewide

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Ssense sale
Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The online retailer is offering up to 70% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy, Raf Simons, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Valentino, Dior and more with many new styles recently added to the sale.

No promo code is needed and shipping to the U.S. is free when you spend over $200 at the Ssense sale. 

There are a lot of great designer deals on accessories for under $200 on the website you don't want to miss. Score a discount on a sneaker, handbag, jewelry and more. 

Shop the Ssense sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

This A.P.C. crossbody bag is timeless and versatile.

Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
A.P.C.
A.P.C. Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
Ssense
Khaki Mini Demi-Lune Bag
A.P.C.
REGULARLY $360

A statement tote featuring Off-White's logo. 

White Wrinkled Arrows Commercial Tote
Off-White
Off-White White Wrinkled Arrows Commercial Tote
Ssense
White Wrinkled Arrows Commercial Tote
Off-White
REGULARLY $395

These oval Chloé sunglasses give off retro vibes.

Tortoiseshell Retro Oval Sunglasses
Chloé
Chloe Tortoiseshell Retro Oval Sunglasses
Ssense
Tortoiseshell Retro Oval Sunglasses
Chloé
REGULARLY $335

Rock the Versace Medusa with this ring.

Gold Medusa Ring
Versace
Versace Gold Medusa Ring
Ssense
Gold Medusa Ring
Versace
REGULARLY $115

Classic Vans Old Skool sneakers with red checkered print.

White & Red OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
Vans
Vans White & Red OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
Ssense
White & Red OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
Vans
REGULARLY $85

A pair of strappy, flat Ancient Greek Sandals.

Black Clio Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals Black Clio Sandals
Ssense
Black Clio Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
REGULARLY $195

Party-ready platform metallic silver sandals from Marc Jacobs.

Silver 'The Glam' Heeled Sandals
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Silver The Glam Heeled Sandals
Ssense
Silver 'The Glam' Heeled Sandals
Marc Jacobs
REGULARLY $475

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Bags and Shoes

This Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Dropped a New It Bag

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Available for Preorder

 