Ssense Sale: Up to 70% Off with New Markdowns Sitewide

Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The online retailer is offering up to 70% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy, Raf Simons, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Valentino, Dior and more with many new styles recently added to the sale.

No promo code is needed and shipping to the U.S. is free when you spend over $200 at the Ssense sale.

There are a lot of great designer deals on accessories for under $200 on the website you don't want to miss. Score a discount on a sneaker, handbag, jewelry and more.

Shop the Ssense sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks, ahead.

This A.P.C. crossbody bag is timeless and versatile.

A statement tote featuring Off-White's logo.

These oval Chloé sunglasses give off retro vibes.

Rock the Versace Medusa with this ring.

Gold Medusa Ring Versace Ssense Gold Medusa Ring Versace REGULARLY $115 $83 at Ssense

Classic Vans Old Skool sneakers with red checkered print.

A pair of strappy, flat Ancient Greek Sandals.

Black Clio Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals Ssense Black Clio Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals REGULARLY $195 $119 at Ssense

Party-ready platform metallic silver sandals from Marc Jacobs.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Bags and Shoes

This Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Dropped a New It Bag

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Available for Preorder