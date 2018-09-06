Jessica Alba and Baby2Baby CEO Kelly Sawyer were among the stars who came out to celebrate Rachel Zoe at her spring 2019 fashion show at Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday.

Alba and Sawyer were twinning in gorgeous dresses from Zoe’s collection, while the stylist turned fashion designer sported a kaftan. The fashion event also featured drinks by Belvedere Vodka.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

Kaia Gerber teamed up with Revolve and FIJI Water to celebrate the launch of Karl x Kaia Capsule Collection as a part of Revolve Around the World in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 31. Bottles of FIJI water, with its signature reusable straws, were tray passed to guests throughout the evening. The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and actress-model Draya Michele were among the many other guests who stayed hydrated with FIJI.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson, Hannibal Buress and Fat Tony were spotted on the set of Super Deluxe’s THRIFT HAUL, a celebrity-driven competitive game show that’s like Project Runway meets Supermarket Sweep.

Megan Lovallo

Hugh Dancy and Stockard Channing posed together while promoting their new Broadway production, Apologia, in New York City on Sept. 5.

Courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley enjoyed the U.S. Open from the Grey Goose Suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, on Sept. 2.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Black-ish star Laurence Fishburne celebrated Labor Day weekend at Treats! magazine’s white party in Los Angeles, California. The festive bash was held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.

Gabriel Olsen

Also on Sept. 2, Jesse Metcalfe and his fiancee, Cara Santana, stopped by the McDonald's area at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The couple enjoyed McDonald’s new Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders, along with the fast food chain’s world famous fries.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for McDonald's

Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor snagged some JAJA tequila before heading into the long weekend!

The Hills: New Beginnings stars Jason and Ashley Wahler attended Dr. Drew’s 60th birthday party at STK in Westwood, California, on Sept. 1. Dr. Drew’s famous friends roasted him at the charity birthday bash which raised money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF). The hilarious roast was recorded for the Dr. Drew Podcast.

The star-studded guest list also included Bob Saget, Tom Arnold, Adam Carolla, Theo Von, Heather McDonald, Steve-O, Craig Shoemaker, Jeanie Buss, Nikki Glaser, Joel McHale, Jimmy O. Yang, Loni Love, Susan Pinsky and Mark Geragos.

Amy Graves

Super mom Brooke Burke threw the ultimate back-to-school slumber party hosted by Project Mc2.

Michael Simon

Orange Is the New Black star Selenis Leyva recently enjoyed some much-needed R&R at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, in Cancun, Mexico.

DreamArt Photography, Palace Resorts

Karlie Kloss made a quick trip to MatchaBar, the Drake-backed matcha maker & café in New York City. The recently engaged supermodel loaded up on iced matcha lattes and even stopped to take a selfie with a MatchaBar barista, before strolling the Manhattan streets.

MatchaBar

On Aug. 29, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga celebrated daughter Antonia's 13th birthday with friends and family at Black Tap Craft Burgers in New York City.

Adam Rippon posed at the 3 MUSKETEERS Positivity Wall at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Awards at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 28

3 MUSKETEERS

Josh Groban and girlfriend Schuyler Helford stepped out for the grand opening of JAPAN HOUSE at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 24.

Ryan Miller/JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Evan Ross attended a private tasting event for the new CîROC VS in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 23. The popular brandy is produced in the South of France.

Jennifer Johnson Photography

Judy Greer and celebrity chef Dan Churchill co-hosted the Hilton Garden Inn Sophisticated Bites Menu Reveal Event in Burbank, California, on Aug. 22. The exclusive first-taste testing celebrated the unveiling of the hotel chain’s three new menu items: a handcrafted cocktail named Cherry Blossom, Sticky Finger Ribs and Mason Jar Chocolate Fudge Cake.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hilton Garden Inn

Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery introduced his nephew, Dillon Carmichael, to the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 21. The 24-year-old Kentucky native was once a security guard at the Grand Ole Opry, and though he was allowed to step into the circle while working security, he never did, purposely saving that moment for his debut. Carmichael performed “It’s Simple,” “Country Women” and “Dancin’ Away With My Heart,” from his Dave Cobb-produced debut album, Hell on an Angel, out Oct. 26.

Chris Hollo for The Grand Ole Opry

On Aug. 17, Lucy Hale attended the Kate Somerville’s + Retinol Vita C Power Serum launch at Kate Somerville Clinic in Los Angeles, California.