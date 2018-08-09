Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, gave ET the VIP treatment with a sneak peek look at TomTom in West Hollywood, California. The new bar and restaurant officially opens to the public on Thursday.

TomTom

Nick Jonas and designer John Varvatos unveiled the latest men’s fragrance in their JV x NJ collaboration at a launch party in New York City, on Wednesday. Attendees experienced the scent firsthand, and heard directly from John and Nick about their journey to create this fragrance. “Working with John has been such an incredible experience,” said Jonas. “His knowledge and passion for fragrance were eye-opening and infectious. We wanted to create something that not only spoke to us but also represents guys today who can do it all.”

The event marked Jonas’ first public appearance since his rumored engagement to Priyanka Chopra. Eyewitness say Chopra did not attend, but Jonas was in a great mood and led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Varvatos. The “Close” singer hung out with his brother, Joe Jonas, for much of the evening.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Revlon

Jessica Alba attended Nylon's 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards on Wednesday, at New York City's Skylight Modern. The beauty boss rocked a blush colored dress to the ceremony, where she was honored for her Honest brand.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com for NYLON

Gilles Marini and Max Emerson beat the heat to kick off the Kiehl’s ninth annual LifeRide for amfAR, at the Original Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. The multi-city charitable motorcycle ride raised funds and awareness for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. The riders will travel over 300 miles down the coastline of Southern California through Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, before making their last stops in San Diego on Aug. 10.

Jarrett Clark/Getty Images for Kiehl’s

A toast to summer! Star Jones and her husband, Ricardo Lugo, attended Women’s Health and Cosmopolitan magazines’ annual “Party Under the Stars” celebration last Saturday, at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club in Bridgehampton, New York.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hearst

Madison Beer and Harry Hudson attended the opening of Blind Dragon Chicago inside the FOUND Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, last Saturday. Partygoers enjoyed bytes from McDonald's while celebrating the opening of the new karaoke lounge.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Surf and turf! Jon Bon Jovi made a surprise appearance at Long Island’s Stew Leonard’s supermarket in Farmingdale, New York, last Saturday, where he visited hundreds of shoppers, fans and staff. The legendary rocker was greeted by Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard, Jr., with a twenty-pound lobster and Stew Leonard’s famous tomahawk steaks. Bon Jovi was in attendance to support his new venture with his son, Jesse, who launched a rosé company this past year.

Stew Leonard's Farmingdale

Nazanin Mandi is gearing up for her wedding to Miguel! The swimsuit designer and her closest friends kicked off an epic bachelorette weekend in a suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 3.

Mandi and her pals, including her co-stars from The Platinum Life, Shantel Jackson and Asiah Collins, partied at Light nightclub inside the resort. The bridal bash continued the following day, at Mandalay Bay's Daylight Beach Club.

Light Nightclub

Lori Loughlin attended BELLA New York magazine's sixth annual Hamptons White Party in Southampton, New York, on August 4. Loughlin graces the cover of thpublications' July/August 2018 issue.

Teresa Pyskaty

Lala takes Las Vegas! On July 31, La La Anthony along with family and friends, visited Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience at The VOID at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Wale teamed up with Rémy Martin to host an intimate release party to unveil his much-anticipated music video for his new single, “Black Bonnie,” at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California on July 31.

NeueHouse Hollywood

Kendall Jenner made a quick trip to a CVS store in Calabasas, California on July 30, where she purchased Hairfinity hair vitamins.

Marcus Williams

“Summer in a Cup!” On July 28, Trisha Yearwood sold out 400 tumblers (sold in sets of four) in just over 15 minutes, via the new social selling platform, TalkShop.live. The entertainer and lifestyle guru also recently kicked off season 12 of Trisha's Southern Kitchen on the Food Network.

TalkShop.live

Danny Trejo celebrated the one-year anniversary of Trejo’s Cantina in Pasadena, California on July 28, with a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Pasadena Chief of Police. In just two years, the actor and entrepreneur has expanded his taco and cantina restaurants to four locations, in addition to Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts.

Bill Ferguson

Chris Evans celebrated the weekend with friends at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 27.

© Global Media Group, Radis Denphutaraphrechar

Shawn Mendes performed at a special Rolling Stone party in Brooklyn, New York on July 26. The bash celebrated a recent redesign of the magazine and website, as well as the launch of YouTube Music.

Patrick MacLeod

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi was snapped rocking a bikini by AmandaLouise Swimwear to a beach on the California coast. The unique designs are created in Arizona using genuine Swarovski Crystals.

Rossi will also be the celebrity host for The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona on August 10 and 11.

Mario Barberio

Quentin Tarantino was spotted with cast and crew of his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Adults Only bar in Hollywood, California on July 30.

Retired Indianapolis Colts head coach and two-time Super Bowl winner, Tony Dungy gave fellow guests a run for their money in a “Race with the Coach” aboard Norwegian Bliss in Seattle Washington on July 6. Guests traveled from Seattle to Alaska on Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest and most innovative ship.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Gangadas Gajula



Madison Beer enjoyed custom hair styling at The Bed Head Hotel pop-up and later hit up the NYLON lounge, during the Lollapalooza festival weekend in Chicago, Illionois, on Aug. 3.

Jennifer Catherine

Josephine Skriver launched the all new Body by Victoria Collection at the Victoria’s Secret Fifth Ave. store in New York City, on Aug. 7.

Victoria's Secret

The cast of Broadway's Bernhardt/Hamlet, starring Janet McTeer, Dylan Baker and Jason Butler Harner, posed for photos in between rehearsing in New York City on August 8. Performances for Theresa Rebeck’s new play opens on August 31, at Roundabout Theatre Company’s American Airlines Theatre.