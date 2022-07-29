Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, ET is sharing what these A-listers have been up to.

Martha Stewart teamed up with global streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club for a capsule collection that features two images of Stewart, taken from her Instagram as she poses with lobster and an oyster.

Andrew Garfield attended the Ischia Global Festival in Italy while wearing the Warner Tee in peacoat white and red from FILA.

Emily Ratajkowski did an outfit check on TikTok while wearing the Frankie Asymmetric Drawstring Top in white from Edikted.

Lala Kent took to Instagram to show the results of her mommy makeover featuring Sientra implants.

Jaden Smith attended The ABB FIA Formula E New York City E-Prix wearing a custom driving suit by Alpinestars.

Drake’s design collective, OVO®, teamed up with New York artist, Keith Haring for the OVO® / Keith Haring Collection, available in-store and online at octobersveryown.com. The brand also teamed up with Mike Tyson for a OVO® / MIKE TYSON Capsule Collection.

Bella Hadid and Devon Carlson wore matching micro-shorts from Alo to grab matcha lattes in Los Angeles, California.

Julia Fox closed out PATOU's first fashion show set at their headquarters on Île de Cité, Paris, France.

Charli D’Amelio wore Edikted's Colby Belted Tube Top in blue while posing for a picture on her Instagram Story.

Britney Spears rocked a cute floral top from Shein on instagram.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito was spotted at La Grande Boucherie in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo while rocking a crochet set from I.AM.GIA.

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party in Punta Mita, Mexico in the Piped Scoop Bridesmaid One Piece by WeWoreWhat.

Miss New York Taryn Smith was spotted dining at Olio e Più in New York City.

Prime Video’s The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, held dual activations at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, California and Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where visitors played the card game, Memory with cards that featured characters, locations, and props from the series and top scorers won an autographed set list from festival headliners and Terminal List apparel and tactical gear.

Shanina Shaik and Matthew Matthew Adesuyan enjoyed a safari-themed baby shower at a private residence in Los Angeles, California with Georgia Sinclair, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, and more close friends.

Zoey Deutch wore the SIMON MILLER Gamma Top and Galaxy Pants in Blue Blue while posing for a photo on celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart's Instagram Story.

Gigi Hadid rocked a bikini from her Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection while on a yacht in St. Tropez, France.

Chanel Iman wore the boohoo Plisse Shirt Midaxi Dress in chocolate while on vacation with her boyfriend Chaux Down to the One & Only Palmilla Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart dined at Fresco by Scotto where they enjoyed veal chop, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.



Actress Nathalie Kelley, Jennifer Martin Biggers, HUM Nutrition's VP of Scientific Affairs, and Jackie Bowen of The Clean Label Project, a non-profit bringing truth and transparency to clean labeling, hosted a virtual event where attendees learned about what it really means to be clean in celebration of National Clean Beauty Day.

Demi Lovato indulged in retail therapy at high-end vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills, California, ahead of the store's Shop and Sip event.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attended Delilah at The Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada for a surprise performance.

Autumn Adeigbo, loved by brand investors Cameron Diaz, Gabrielle Union and Mila Kunis along with fans Kelly Clarkson, Florence Pugh, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lizzo, Selma Blair, Zooey Deschanel, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Busy Phillips, and Kristen Bell, launched her first Holiday collection filled with fun party attire including asymmetric ruffle dresses with ruching and sequins, puff sleeve dresses with cutouts, red and white florals, velvet, jacquard, and brocade fabrics, shimmer jumpsuits, and more.

Addison Rae headed out of a Forma Pilates class in West Hollywood, California while wearing the Galaxy Top by Stolen Girlfriend Club and Slipstream Puma sneakers.

New Balance and Staud released their latest surf-inspired collaborative summer collection featuring a wide range of apparel including a one shoulder workout top featuring a pocket at the chest and waist, a sweatshirt with multi-colored buttons, a bag on bonded neoprene and two new colorways of the genderless New Balance XC-72.

Pura Vida hosted the Pura Vida Casita at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California where guests stocked up on jewelry styles and exclusive tees and enjoyed custom engraving, nail art, photo opportunities and more.

MC Lyte and Essence magazine's Chief Revenue Officer Pauline Malcom-Thornton attended the "Be Bold" Dinner Series presented by Coco-Cola to honor Janet Jackson in New Orleans, Louisiana during Essence Music Festival.

Tess Annique Souray glowed in a silver Natalia Fedner ensemble and Camilla Seretti earrings designed by Sahar Manley before walking in Fedner's show at Miami Swim Week, hosted by Art Hearts Fashion, who produced a variety of swimwear shows and star-studded soirees at the Versace Mansion in Miami, Florida.

Nudestix celebrated the launch of NUDESCREEN at Will Rogers State Beach in the Pacific Palisades, California.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, a silky, 100% vegan lip balm, launched in a new Poppy shade, to provide a touch of sheer coral color.

Anti Social Social Club launched their FALSE PROMISES collection for Fall/Winter 2022, which includes an array of loud colored graphics and statement pieces with 90s inspired disruptive patterns, puff prints, brain print caps, and lava lamps on sweatshirts, tees, pants, shorts, socks, and bags and a full line of dog accessories.

Frankies Bikinis and Wildflower Cases teamed up for the Class of 2012 collaboration to commemorate the ten year anniversary for both brands, filled with nostalgic graphics, floral prints, soft fabrics, and playful silhouettes including tankinis, swim skirts, classic triangle bikinis, a cozy romper, a mini halter dress and matching phone cases.

Alex Quinn's podcast, Detras del Éxitos with Morplay Academy and Rich Music LTD, launched with Latin music artist Luis Fonsi as the first guest. The podcast will be releasing episodes with Dimelo Flow, producer Saga White Black, Mauricio from LatinPlug and vocal coach Mirabay Montoya.

REVOLVE celebrated the launch of A’mmonde Atelier, an everyday luxury footwear brand with an artistic approach to design, at The Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

Levi's® and Tremaine Emory came together again for their newest Levi's® x Denim Tears Season 2 collaboration for Summer 2022.

ILIA hosted a cocktail party and color class at Mother Tongue at HEIMAT Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the launch of their new Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint.

Rael, a Korean-American-female-owned holistic cycle care brand, celebrated the launch of its hormonal acne-fighting Miracle Clear skincare line with three new products including a Soothing Spot Gel, a Pore Purifying Clay Mask, and an Oil Control Mist, with an educational conversation with an informational hormone expert.

Elvis Presley doppelgänger and pop singer Frankie Zulferino worked on new music at Power Station recording studio in New York City with Beyoncé and Adele's violinist Chala Yancy, acclaimed music producer Cannon Mapp, and Ertiza Laues.

