Rosé all day! Miley Cyrus joined rock legend and acclaimed winemaker Jon Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, as they celebrated the Los Angeles launch of their award-winning rosé, Hampton Water.

Jerrit Clark / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Jaime King and Hanky Panky celebrated the new #HankyPankyCanBe campaign at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Hotel Chelsea in New York City.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Hanky Panky

Electric night! Artists Den, a critically acclaimed television and music series best known for showcasing intimate performances in non-traditional settings, presented a secret concert event, James Bay: Live From the Artists Den, as the first installment of their 2019 Spring Series. The exclusive concert, which featured James Bay, was taped at the iconic Webster Hall in New York City on May 12 and will air during season 13 of Live From the Artists Den via American Public Television.

Joe Papeo for Artists Den Entertainment

Calling all foodies! The third annual Los Angeles Times Food Bowl featured a Night Market outdoor celebration of L.A’s diverse dining scene at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles from May 8 to May 12. Each night featured dozens of restaurants, with art installations throughout the park and DJs playing music while admission to the Night Market was free. The L.A’s Best Burger Event included celebrity judges Phil Rosenthal, Jaleel White and Benny Blanco.

Last weekend, Playboy brought their iconic magazine to life with Playhouse, a unique experiential activation in West Hollywood, California. Attendees were treated to a handful of stimulating panels and workshops including a discussion with Nico Tortorella and Insecure’s Sarunas J. Jackson about the future of masculinity and what healthy representation looks like.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Playboy Playhouse

Chocolate fix! Ali Larter enjoyed Brach's Double Dipped Hazelnut Bites while celebrating Mother's Day.

Brach

Marjorie Harvey struck a pose during the 11th annual Ladylike Women of Excellence luncheon in Los Angeles, California, on May 11. Harvey, who was among the event’s honorees, appeared alongside Aramoni Gumbs, one of the recipients of a $5,000 scholarship to help cover her college expenses.

Presley Ann / Getty Images for The LadyLike Foundation

Elsewhere on May 11, Narmeen Choudhury interviewed Maggie Gyllenhaal during Loacker’s Afternoon With Maggie Gyllenhaal chat on Facebook Live at Loacker’s third-annual PowerMom celebration honoring working mothers.

Loacker/Mike Shane

Party time! Pretty Little Liars actor Brant Daugherty celebrated his bachelor party weekend with some of his closest friends while staying in a Siena Suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 11. The bachelor party toasted the groom-to-be with drinks at The Dorsey inside The Venetian followed by a hearty dinner at Black Tap Las Vegas and ending the night at TAO Nightclub. A day earlier, Daugherty and his friends went for a thrill ride at Exotics Racing followed by dinner at STK Las Vegas inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

David Becker/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi partnered with Stacy’s Pita Chips to launch the Stacy’s Rise Project, an initiative to provide funding, networking and mentorship to female founders of food and beverage businesses, at Alice’s Circular Summit in Santa Rosa, California, on May 10.

Stacy’s Pita Chips

Dinner and drinks! Tiffany Haddish and her friend, former Seinfeld writer Alec Berg, enjoyed dinner and drinks at STK Los Angeles on May 9. During the meal, Haddish sipped on peach Ciroc on the rocks and enjoyed the lobster ravioli, a well-done 6 oz. filet with STK sauce and mashed potatoes.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin goofed around with daughter Carmen at the de Grisogono "Color Mania" Party in New York City on May 7.

BFA

On the go! Kristen Bell was spotted on set filming the new La-Z-Boy commercial for their “Live Life Comfortably” campaign.

La-Z-Boy

Bebe Rexha, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Peter Frampton and more joined Music Biz President James Donio for the Music Biz 2019 Conference Awards dinner ceremony at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 7.

Blu Sanders

Bottoms up! Kacey Musgraves and Marc Jacobs enjoyed SVEDKA Vodka at Sally Singer's Vogue.com Pre-Met Gala party at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on May 4.

Corey Tenold

Pool fun! Celebrities converged at JEMAA - The NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM for a weekend-long Cinco de Mayo fiesta at Las Vegas’ new luxury daytime destination. Usher was spotted interacting with guests and chatting with Questlove and his hype man, Yameen Allworld, in the DJ's cabana.

Tony Tran

Busy Philipps attended Tequila Don Julio’s Cinco de Mayo celebration in Downtown Los Angeles last weekend.

Jose Silva

Vegas energy! Drake kicked off his residency with a show-stopping performance at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 4.

Danny Mahoney

Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis were all smiles during their co-headlining tour, #KaliJorja Tour, on May 3 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

@michaelaquan

Fashion toast! Carmelo Anthony and friends toasted with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the launch party for Del Toro’s first-ever men and women’s ready-to-wear collection in New York City on May 2.

Drake took a $300 bottle of his very own Mod Sélection Réserve Champagne on stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, where he sipped his way through his acceptance speech for the Top Male Artist award before dethroning Taylor Swift to win the most Billboard Music Awards of all time.

After declaring "I need a glass of champagne" during his speech, the “Nice for What” rapper headed backstage and grabbed a bottle of his Mod Sélection Réserve Champagne to celebrate his next big win.

FilmMagic for dcp

Vegan eats! Jessica Chastain celebrated with Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown as the brand hit a major milestone in becoming the first plant-based food company to list on Nasdaq.

Nasdaq

Queen Bee! Lil’ Kim performed at an MCM-hosted exclusive concert paying homage to the evolution of hip hop and fashion in New York City on May 1. The live performance followed the world premiere of The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion at New York City’s Tribeca Studios during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA for MCM

Kanye West was spotted leaving his office in Calabasas, California, on April 30. The rapper was sporting a pink shirt, gray pants and HOKA ONE ONE Tor Ultra Hi 2 waterproof shoes.

Backgrid

On April 30, Jaime King teamed up with Rainbow Light to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a founding partner of Vitamin Angels with their first-ever domestic vitamin drops to help underserved communities across the country.

Rainbow Light

Birthday bash! Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and Allison Janney enjoyed custom Stoli Vodka cocktails at Bass' 40th birthday celebration in West Hollywood, California. The vodka brand wished Bass a happy birthday with three custom cocktails named “Drop the Bass,” “*NSYNCO de Mayo” and “Cos-Mule-Naut,” made from Stoli Lime, Stoli Cucumber and Stoli Premium, respectively.

Jerritt Clark/Stoli Vodka

Milk Pom Star, the Pomeranian with the effervescent smile, was spotted with Kathie Lee Gifford on the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy's red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on May 5.

@milkpomstar

La La Anthony was spotted at the official Met Gala after-party in New York City on May 6.

Robert Ector

Kathie Lee Gifford interviewed her friend, former late-night show host Craig Ferguson, at the 92Y on May 7, for his new book, Riding the Elephant: A Memoir of Altercations, Humiliations, Hallucinations, and Observations. Gifford and Ferguson also co-star in a forthcoming movie she wrote, Then Came You.

Andrea Klerides / Michael Priest Photography

Boys night out! Chace Crawford attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the new Amazon original, The Boys, at the SVA Theater in New York City on April 29. The Boys premieres in full on Amazon Prime Video on July 26.

Todd Williamson

On May 14, Nikki Lund stopped by the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group to chat with celebrity plastic surgeon Payman Danielpour and John Layke about options for keeping her body looking its best.

Nikki Lund

On May 11, Spotify hosted a private, Fans First event, providing exclusive access and a preview of Carly Rae Jepsen’s fourth studio album, Dedicated, prior to its May 17 release. Thirty of Jepsen’s top Spotify fans in Los Angeles headed to Marina del Rey to set sail for a sunset cruise while getting an advance listen of Dedicated with Jepsen herself.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, joined other top chefs, culinary personalities and more celebs in Chicago, Illinois, on May 4, to support the Alzheimer’s Association and shine a light on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Hosted by acclaimed chef Stephanie Izard at Girl & the Goat, the intimate dinner served as a launch pad for the Alzheimer’s Association’s new awareness platform, “Around the Table.”

Galdones Photography

Naya Rivera stepped out for the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai annual gala in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2, where more than $1 million was raised. The Glee star was spotted chatting with Betsey Johnson at the event and was overheard telling the designer that she purchased one of her dresses with one of her first paychecks.

Alex J. Berliner/ AB Images

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice joined Dan Holtz and Devin Haman, the founders of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center for their Boca Raton, Florida, grand opening event on May 9. The reality star and Holtz were overheard discussing his new book, The Trifecta of Health, and the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Don Seidman

Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee, were in attendance at Jetblack’s Summer Shopping Spree Cocktail party for VIP members and influencers, on May 14. The couple was spotted shopping for their little boy, Revel James Makai.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jetblack

Even after the cameras stopped rolling on the set of Wine Country, the wine kept flowing! Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch and Emily Spivey cozied up by the fire with bottles of Robert Mondavi Winery Fume Blanc.

Colleen Hayes

