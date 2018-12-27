The spirit of giving!

Pharrell Williams and music producer, Vincent Herbert, spent Christmas Eve feeding the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles, California. This duo plated food for hundreds of those in need and were overheard agreeing that there isn't anywhere they'd rather be on Christmas Eve.

Teyana Taylor and Karrueche Tran were among the guests who stepped out for the CÎROC Black Raspberry Family Dinner at CATCH LA in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 22. VIP guests gathered together right before Christmas to toast to philanthropy, partnership and the Sean Combs Foundation.

Diageo surprised the foundation with a $100,000 donation to support Diddy's philanthropic initiatives in his hometown of Harlem, New York.

Eva Longoria enjoyed lunch at Trejo’s Cantina in Hollywood, California, with friend and songwriter Diane Warren, on Dec. 18. Trejo stopped by the table to say hello to Longoria and gifted her with a Trejo’s Tacos onesie for her adorable son, Santiago.

On Dec. 17, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda posed for a photo during the New York City premiere of Mary Poppins Returns sponsored by Lindt Chocolates at the SVA theater.

Shay Mitchell, rocked Privé Revaux’s The Marrakech sunglasses while soaking in golden hour on Dec. 16. "Magic hour, my favorite time of the day. What’s yours?," the Pretty Little Liars star captioned her Instagram post.

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross partied at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 16. Joined by bandmates from the duo’s upcoming Ashlee + Evan Tour, the group enjoyed a VIP table experience at the Ling Ling Club. The crew danced the night away while sipping on Jameson Irish whiskey, CÎROC and Veuve Clicquot champagne.

On Dec. 16, former Bachelor Jesse Palmer brunched at Miami’s riverside hotspot Seaspice with his girlfriend, Emily Fardo, and two of her girlfriends, to celebrate the Brazilian model's birthday.

Bachelor star Colton Underwood, and Bachelor Nation alums Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann took a boys trip to Las Vegas last weekend. The group stayed in a two-bedroom loft at the SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

On Dec. 15, the crew took in country star Kane Brown’s sold-out show at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Later that night, the guys dined at TAO inside The Venetian, before making their way to Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, to take in the sounds of music duo, Tritonal.

On Dec. 14, Pitbull and Nick Cannon celebrated the grand opening of Theatre Box, the new 73,000-square-foot entertainment complex by the creators of TCL Chinese Theatre and Sugar Factory, at the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego, California.

The first phase unveiled San Diego’s first Sugar Factory American Brasserie and Sugar Factory confections, retail, gelato bar and café, along with TCL Chinese Theatre’s first luxury dine-in cinema and the Chocolate Lounge.

Pitbull also announced that his cocktail bar, iLov305, will open on the rooftop of Theatre Box for the second phase of the unveil, along with Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade.

On Dec. 13, Rosario Dawson popped into New York’s Ainsworth Midtown restaurant and bar in partnership with the newly launched DeLeón Añejo Tequila. The Reign of Superman actress was all smiles as she joined a group for an immersive mixology experience where guests learned how to make the Garden of DeLeón and Gilded Elixir tequila cocktails.

Mariah Carey stayed at the historic five-star Hotel Café Royal during the London, England, stop on her All I Want for Christmas is You tour, on Dec. 11.

Former Bachelorette Bekah Martinez showed off her Lovewild Design "Nourish" tote on her Instagram account. The tote's not only cute, it's also charitable! 100 percent of the proceeds of the bag go towards Black Mamas Matter Alliance.

Dancing With The Stars season 27 winner Bobby Bones kicked off the Dancing with the Stars: A Night to Remember Tour, and was spotted hanging out backstage with pros Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten and Artem Chigvintsev. The DWTS live tour continues until March 9, and will include guest appearances from this season's competitors Milo Manheim, Juan Pablo di Pace and Bachelor Nation's "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile.

Sonja Morgan, Alan Cumming, Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Frankie Grande, Susanne Bartsch and David Barton attended the grand opening of TMPL West Village in New York City on Dec. 14, while celebrating David Barton and Susanne Bartsch’s Annual Toy Drive event.

SoulCycle and The Chainsmokers launched their exclusive retail collaboration with a celebratory ride at SoulCycle Las Vegas inside Wynn Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 15.

The class was taught by SoulCycle master founding instructor, Stacey Griffith, to a playlist curated by the music duo on SoulCycle’s Apple Music Platform. Immediately following the class, participants received VIP access to The Chainsmokers’ residency performance at XS Nightclub at The Wynn.

Benny Blanco and music producer Andrew Watt celebrated with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the Friends Keep Secrets – The Winter Classic album release party powered by Spotify on Dec. 7.

Pop band Why Don’t We snapped a photo before taking the stage for iHeartMedia’s KTU Holiday House Party presented by De’Longhi at the Highline Ballroom in New York City, on Dec. 18.

On Dec. 15, Isabelle Bscher’s Galerie Gmurzynska held a private reception and dînatoire in honor of the gallery’s New York City opening and debut exhibition, “Le nouveau Nouveau Monde,” featuring the work of Wifredo Lam.

Kelsea Ballerini surprised guests and performed with The Chainsmokers during their residency at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Dec. 15.

