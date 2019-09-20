Sitting pretty with a Sex and the City star! Sarah Jessica Parker took part in day one of the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit at the Brooklyn Expo Center on Sept 18. The actress-designer was interviewed on the main stage by SHE Media CEO Samantha Skey, where they discussed her new foray: creating her own wine with Invivo Wines.

#BlogHer

Bringing that "juice"! Lizzo has been slaying onstage lately -- and she's having a ball off it too! That was clear at her official concert after-party at Irma's W South Beach in Miami on Sept. 11.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Absolut Juice

Also in town, DWTS contestant Ally Brooke rocked some major highlighter-hued thigh-high boots at Publix Hispanic Heritage Month's Kick-Off Celebration at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 15.

Getty Images for Pepsi

Speaking of major lewks, Frankie Grande sported a bold cheetah-print jacket at the 3rd Annual Voice for the Animals "Wait Wait… Don’t Kill Me!" Comedy Gala in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 7.

Vince Bucci Photography

Getting her sweat on! Carrie Underwood surprised fans in Denver, stopping by a CALIA workout class inside the Pepsi Center led by Carrie’s road trainer, Eve Overland. Afterward, the "Cry Pretty" singer said hello to attendees following the class and even surprised them with tickets to her show.

James Drake for CALIA by Carrie Underwood

Also getting their workout on? Models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver, who were pretty in pink athleisure wear at the Vital Proteins Peach Party at Dogpound in New York City on Sept. 7.

John Parra/Getty Images for Vital Proteins

Kevin Jonas helped his wife, Danielle, celebrate her 33rd birthday on Sept. 18, decking out the Jonas Brothers' private tour plane with birthday decorations as they headed to Chicago for a dinner celebration at TAO Chicago. All three JoBros, along with several of Danielle’s close friends, took over the venue’s private skybox for the birthday festivities, which included a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Matthew Reeves for TAO Chicago

Kelly Rowland and Rachel Bilson met some cutie patooties at a Baby2Baby and Huggies event in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Brett Young performed an exclusive concert for Hilton Honors Members at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Sept. 12.

Koury Angelo/Getty Images for Hilton

Troye Sivan also hit the stage, performing in Perth, Australia, at the second stop of the Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour on Sept. 15.

Jess Gleeson

Christian Siriano and Alexandra Richards were in the Big Apple as well. They both stopped by the grand opening of Hotel Hendricks in the heart of New York City’s Garment District on Sept. 16.

Steph Curry brought his daughters, Riley and Ryan, to the KIDZ BOP World Tour at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Sept. 8. One day prior, Stevie Wonder and his family enjoyed the kid-friendly show when it was in the Southern California city of Irvine.

KIDZ BOP

There were a ton of fun parties happening throughout New York Fashion Week, and plenty of street style to be seen, too! Ashley Benson was among the later, hitting the streets of Manhattan in a black ensemble topped by a plaid blazer and a purple The Glenlivet flask bag designed by Prabal Gurung.

Michael Simon

On a feel-good note, Rainn Wilson stepped out on Sept. 13 to promote his non-profit, LIDÈ Haiti, which uses the arts and literacy to empower adolescent girls in Haiti and help them achieve an academic or vocational education. The Officealum roasted Don Francisco’s Coffee for guests in attendance at the event, which took place in Los Angeles and also featured the debut of Spiritú's new Fall Box.

Eddie Sakaki Photography

And Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and The Miz were at Seacrest Studios to meet with kids at the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 15.

Craig Ambrosio

Feeling pretty! Jasmine Tookes was among the celebs at the La Mer x Garance Doré Regenerating Serum Dinner in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for La Mer

And Darren Criss and his longtime business partners, Matthew and Madison Ruggieri, launched their new skincare line, Onekind, at Heyday in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.

Onekind

Also in the City of Angels, Latin artist Cuco was among the notable names who stepped out for the Tecate-sponsored launch party for Los Angeles Lindo Y Querido on Sept. 12.

Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix was among the A-listers who posed for black-and-white portraits for "The World Is in Our Hands," a celebrity-driven digital campaign with the United Nations Environment Programme designed to educate the public on steps they can take to help combat climate change, that launched Sept. 18.

Justin Wu

Jaden Smith was joined by friends and family in celebrating his Stance x Jaden Smith concept store in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, where guests like Jordyn Woods enjoyed a performance from the rapper-actor while munching on food from Monty’s Good Burger and sipping drinks from Just Water, Malibu Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Mark Owens

Get moo-ving! Joel McHale partnered with Funny or Die and the California Milk Processor Board to kick off a new humorous campaign, “The MooerReport."

Getty Images

Mary J. Blige helped Taraji P. Henson celebrate her birthday. The Empire star had an '80s-themed roller-skating party in Chicago hosted by Guillotine Vodka, followed by a b-day brunch for close family and friends at Katana Chicago.

Guillotine Vodka

Also in party mode, Real Housewives of Dallas' D'Andra Simmons and Real Housewives of New York City's Barbara Kavovit celebrated at TV personality Josh McBride's annual Candyland-themed birthday party, which this year took place at the Playboy Club New York Restaurant and Bar on Sept. 7.

Teddy Adolphe

Speaking of Real Housewives, Sonja Morgan joined Luann de Lesseps and Chanel Omari at Slate in New York City on Sept. 17 for a benefit comedy show supporting Stomp Out Bullying and the Fortune Society.

Geoffrey Nurse

Supermodel and yoga instructor Rachel Hunter joined yogurt brand DAHlicious Organic at the Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore on Sept. 13, where she led a guided meditation to attendees.

Keen Brands

Kate Walsh partnered with EQUELLE on the "Live Hot, Stay Cool" campaign, which encourages women to be and feel their best during menopause.

EQUELLE

Pop-R&B artist Jessie Berg chatted about her new single, "Monster," with rapper Chef Sean at Holland Valley Coffee Company’s launch party in Beverly Hills on Aug. 24.

Ava Lane

Julissa Bermudez was smiling wide at the D’USSE XO Dinner at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.

Kawai Matthews

British TV personality and Hairy Bikers chef Dave Myers and his wife, Liliana, finished their last leg of the 9th Annual ChildLine Rocks/Sons of Royalty Harley Davidson Ride at Shutters Hotel in Santa Monica on Sept. 17. Sweets Party Treats made custom-made cookies for the charity riders and VING vodka provided well-earned cocktails for the post-event celebration.

Arpit Mehta/PeakPRgroup

Plus, VIP guests like Sam Elliott and Scott Eastwood watched in awe as world-renowned sculptor Stacy Poitras carved during his art show in Los Angeles, which featured his Seven Deadly Sins Sculptures, on Sept. 14.

Arpit Mehta/peakPRgroup

