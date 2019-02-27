'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets Renewed for a 3rd Season

The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery’s interplanetary adventures will continue!



On Tuesday, CBS All Access announced that their hit show, Star Trek: Discovery, is getting a third season. And as the show embarks upon a third run, Michelle Paradise (co-executive producer of The Originals) has been tapped to step in as co-showrunner alongside Alex Kurtzman.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of 'Trek,'” Kurtzman said in a statement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the ‘Trek’ legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”



Just last month, the second season of the science fiction show debuted with some new faces. Among them is Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, a role originally played by the late Jeffrey Hunter. After getting cast, he’s since met Hunter’s son, Chris, who offered him his ringing endorsement.



"Chris Hunter came to Comic-Con just to meet me and tell me that his father would've approved and that meant and -- I'm almost getting choked up talking about it -- that meant so, so, so much," he told ET at the second season premiere. "And Chris, if you're watching, thank you. I wish you were here. We made sure to introduce him at our panel at Comic-Con. Without a doubt, there's no second place, that was the most incredible moment."



The show’s star, Sonequa Martin-Green, also spoke with ET, where she explained a fan encounter that stayed with her.



"I met a white man in England and he stopped me at a convention and he said, 'I come from a very racist family, very, very racist. I watched all of season one and I didn't even realize you were black until the end,'" the actress, who plays Michael Burnham, said. "And he didn't mean that he didn't see my color -- 'cause we have to see each other's differences and love because of them -- but he meant, 'I saw myself in you completely.'"



"He said, 'The journey I went on really changed me and now I feel like I can teach my kids and I can finally break the cycle of racism in my family," she continued. "I started crying, of course. He was like, 'Oh I didn't mean to make you cry.' And I was like, 'Are you kidding me? That's the most amazing thing.'"



