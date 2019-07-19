Get ready for Star Trek: Picard.

CBS All Access will be introducing its anticipated new series, featuring Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart returning as Jean-Luc Picard, in a special 90-minute panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con that will spotlight the entire Star Trek universe. The event kicks off on Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. PT.

In addition to Picard, the "Enter the Star Trek Universe" panel will feature Star Trek: Discovery -- which is heading into its third season -- with star Sonequa Martin-Green, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, and the new animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, with executive producer Mike McMahan.

Joining Stewart onstage for Picard will be co-stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, as well as the executive producers behind the series, Kurtzman and showrunner Michael Chabon.

What is Star Trek: Picard about? Plot details have been kept under wraps, but CBS All Access has been touting the series -- which is set 20 years after Star Trek: Next Generation ended -- as the "next chapter" of the former Starfleet admiral's life.

When will it premiere? The series is slated to debut at the end of this year on CBS All Access in the U.S. For international fans who don't have CBS All Access, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Who plays who? Outside of Stewart, we don't know much about who the rest of the series stars will be playing.

Where can I watch the trailer? A mysterious teaser was first released in May, revealing only that Jean-Luc Picard was adjusting well to retired life and running his own winery, Chateau Picard. But an unnamed voice is heard questioning his decision to leave Starfleet many moons ago.

"Fifteen years ago today, you let us out of the darkness. You commanded the greatest risk in armada history. And then, the unimaginable. What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself?" the female voice asks. "Tell us, why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?"

What can we expect from Jean-Luc Picard? Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman gave an early sense of what the tone of the series would inhabit, promising that it will feel "grounded."

"Patrick was very clear to us in the beginning: He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20-plus years, so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore," Kurtzman said in January. "So the question becomes: What has happened to him in that period of time? Have there been occurrences that force him to reckon with choices that he’s made in his life? How do you hold on to being the person everybody loved when the circumstances around you may have changed so radically? Those are the big questions that we’re asking."

Kurtzman also hinted that Stewart, who is an executive producer on Picard, shared insight on what their creative conversations surrounding the series have been.

"Patrick didn’t want to put handcuffs on us in any way by saying, 'I don’t want to do this and I don’t want to do that.' He said, 'I want you to have the freedom to explore this character from a new perspective and I will always know in my gut if it feels like something he would or wouldn’t do,'" he shared. "That’s the conversation that we have as we’re building it scene to scene."

Is there a poster for Star Trek: Picard? Why yes! Ahead of its Comic-Con debut, CBS All Access premiered the poster featuring Picard with his dog. Adorable.

Star Trek: Picard debuts later this year on CBS All Access.

