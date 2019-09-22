'Star Trek' Star Aron Eisenberg Dead at 50

Aron Eisenberg has died at age 50.

The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor's wife, Malissa Longo, shared the tragic news Saturday on Facebook, just hours after Eisenberg died. Longo's post, which also included photos of the couple of five years, also revealed that they eloped back in December 2018.

"It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today," Longo wrote, going on to call her late husband "an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul."

"He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him," she continued. "He lived his life with such vigor and passion. He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn't want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient."

"He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be," she added. "His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration."

It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier... Posted by Malíssa Longo on Saturday, September 21, 2019

While they didn't announce their marriage at the time, Longo revealed that she and Eisenberg were saving up money and "hoping to have a big shindig in celebration."

"While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer," she wrote. "I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other. Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways."

"There will never be another light like Aron's. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words," Longo concluded. "I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I'm not sure how to do life without him... He is and always will be My California."

In addition to his role of Nog on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, which ran from 1993 to 1999, Eisenberg also appeared in the TV shows Renegades and Blade of Honor.

He is survived by Longo and his two sons, Christopher, 20, and Nicholas, 22.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'House Hunters' Host Suzanne Whang Dead at 56

Brian Turk, 'Carnivale' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star, Dead at 49

Ric Ocasek, Lead Singer of The Cars, Dead at 75

Related Gallery