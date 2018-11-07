Political debate clearly isn't going anywhere after Tuesday's midterm elections.

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Donald Trump called CNN's Jim Acosta a "rude, terrible person" after the reporter tried to ask several questions, but was cut off or dismissed by the commander in chief.

The president further went off on Acosta as he tried to ask another question off-mic, saying, "When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people."

BREAKING: President Trump, CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta and @NBCNews Correspondent @PeterAlexander engage in tense exchanges in post-election news conference. pic.twitter.com/WUlXemGn7y — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

Trump's actions did not sit well with Twitter or Hollywood, who had some thoughts about the president's harsh words.

"The president is a f--king embarrassment," John Legend wrote on Twitter.

Sarah Silverman, host of I Love You, America, also went off. "Why doesn’t CNN and all journalists who check and verify everything they report sue trump for slander? He lies about them on the daily and is never held accountable," she wrote.

Why doesn’t CNN and all journalists who check and verify everything they report sue trump for slander? He lies about them on the daily and is never held accountable https://t.co/0CnumCTByw — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 7, 2018

Meghan McCain was also distraught at the discourse on display, posting, "I got 4 hours of sleep last night and can't emotionally deal with Trump's presser right now."

I got 4 hours of sleep last night and can't emotionally deal with Trump's presser right now. pic.twitter.com/Eg6hkUiPGb — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 7, 2018

McCain's fellow View co-host, Sunny Hostin, came to Acosta's defense.

"I worked with Jim @Acosta at CNN. He is a consummate professional and journalist. Shameful how he was treated today by the person sworn to protect the 1st Amendment," she wrote.

I worked with Jim @Acosta at CNN. He is a consummate professional and journalist. Shameful how he was treated today by the person sworn to protect the 1st Amendment. — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, other politically active stars vowed to keep working post-election. "As long as @realdonaldtrump is our President, I’m not taking a day off. Too much to do," wrote Alyssa Milano, who has campaigned for Democratic candidates and famously attended the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

I lied. As long as @realdonaldtrump is our President, I’m not taking a day off. Too much to do. pic.twitter.com/oqHeYrlU0b — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2018

See what else Hollywood and other journalists had to say about the moment below.

now some more of the same please https://t.co/5uuZdZmaga — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 7, 2018

The president of the free world right here. This is our country’s representative. What an utter incompetent, lying, bitter little child. https://t.co/mVTXdeSNcg — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 7, 2018

Can we not make today into another Trump v. Media fight? This is exactly what he wants. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2018

unreal. awful — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 7, 2018

Trump has called @Acosta an "enemy of the people." Told @AprilDRyan to sit down. Scolded @PeterAlexander. And said @Yamiche asked a "racist question." And we're still going... — Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) November 7, 2018

I worked with Jim @Acosta during my years @CNN. He’s dogged and determined and a credit to his profession. His job is to hold power to account, not to be “nice” to the President or anyone else he covers. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) November 7, 2018

CNN responded to the incident in a statement on Twitter, writing, "This President's ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far. They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American."

For more on how stars have been politically active, watch the clip below!

