What does Station 19 look like now with Ripley gone?

On Thursday's episode, titled "For Whom the Bell Tolls," the firefighters of Station 19 are still reeling after the shocking death of Seattle Fire Chief Lucas Ripley (Brett Tucker), who unexpectedly died at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after inhaling toxins at a previous fire that was compounded by a pre-existing heart condition.

His death was devastating for everyone, most notably Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss), whose secret romance with Ripley was outed during last week's Grey's Anatomy-Station 19 crossover when he was wheeled into the ER.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Vic -- still in a state of shock over the loss of her fiance -- returns to work at the firehouse, immediately raising red flags for her friends and colleagues.

"You sure you want to be here?" Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) asks, worried.

"I didn't come to work today 'cause I didn't want to be here, so...," Vic says, brushing it aside.

"How about I take you back home? To Maya and Andy's or if you want a change of scenery, come stay with me," Travis (Jay Hayden) offers.

His last comment breaks Vic, who snipes back: "Why? 'Cause I shouldn't go home home? Back to the place I spent so much time with him? Back to the bed we shared? You don't want me sleeping in that?"

As soon as she finishes, Vic immediately takes back everything she said. It's almost as if her grief (and a small ounce of guilt) took over. "I'm sorry. That was not fair. I'd love to come crash, but right now, I'm working..."

But her fellow firefighters want to make sure she's truly doing OK, with Ripley's funeral coming up and all. That's when Vic makes a stunning decision: She's not taking part in planning the funeral with Ripley's sister nor is she going. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Station 19' Scores Nyle DiMarco and Patrick Duffy for Season 2 Finale

'Station 19' Boss Dishes on Winter Premiere's Biggest Surprises: Is Ben Headed Back to 'Grey's'? (Exclusive)

'Station 19' Stars Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe Tease Emotional Midseason Premiere (Exclusive)