Steve Harvey's Daytime Talk Show Coming to an End

Steve Harvey's show is coming to an end.

ET has learned that NBCU will no longer distribute the daytime talk show Steve after this season. The syndicated program will end its run in June, according to Variety.

Steve employees tearfully celebrated the final taping on Friday, sharing posts from their last day. Kimberly Caldwell took to Instagram to share a message about her "last appearance" on the show.

"Today marks my last appearance @stevetvshow as they wrap production so don’t miss it!" she began. "When I first got back to LA, a little over a year ago, I was so scared no one would give this washed up mama a job. I reconnected with my dear old friend and Executive Producer @shanefarley who rode in on a white horse and gave me my first shot. No one knows this, but I was literally panic attacking before the first show because I hadn’t been on camera for like 7 years! I even thought about cancelling because I was that terrified BUT I didn’t let fear win."

"I pulled myself together and had a freaking blast. I made @iamsteveharveytvlaugh his face off and was invited back the next day," she continued. "I can’t even count the number of times I have had the privilege of stepping onto this set. The only validation I need now is my own. Thank you for taking a chance on me. To Steve, Shane, and the incredible crew who I now call family, I will never be able to put into words what you have done for this mama and my future."

Another employee named Sofia, wrote, "That’s a wrap on one of the best jobs I’ve ever had. I’ll stop crying soon, maybe."

While another employee, Shaniece Cole, shared photos from the show's wrap party.

In January, Harvey implied that his talk show would be coming to an end. Speaking at the Variety Entertainment Summit, he said he didn't know if he was going to stay at the network with the arrival of Kelly Clarkson's new show.

"I thought I was, until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned-and-operated NBC networks -- that’s my slot," Harvey said. "I don't know if it sold, it's not selling like they thought, but I thought it would have been nice of them to come to me -- as the only dude who’s survived [in daytime TV] for seven years -- about it."

"So when you do that, I gotta make announcements too,” he continued. " ... I'm working. It will be something real cute."

See more in the video below.

