While Robert Irwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, is already following in his father's footsteps as a nature conservationist, it sounds like he might also be interested in following his sister, Bindi, to the Dancing With the Stars stage.

"I'm not as graceful as Bindi, let's just say that. I'm not very graceful," Robert told ET's Lauren Zima at this year's Steve Irwin Gala at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday. "[But] I'd give it a go."

Bindi took home the coveted Mirrorball trophy in November 2015 after a season full of jaw-dropping dances alongside her partner, Derek Hough.

Robert was only 11 at the time, but now that the young TV personality and animal expert has gotten a bit older, there are a lot of fans who'd love to see him vie for the trophy himself.

"I don't think I'd be as good as Bindi. She was incredible," Robert marveled. "I mean, when you watched her dance, it was just like she'd been dancing her whole life, and she'd never danced before, so really amazing. I was so proud of her."

However, just because he doesn't know if he'd be able to match up to his big sister, that doesn't mean he's ruled the possibility out all together, admitting, "Maybe one day I'd give it a go"

"Actually, there's a group called Justice Crew here, they're from Australia, incredible dancers, so maybe I might be able to get some tips from them and see how we go," Irwin added, referring to the music group and breakdance crew who rose to fame as the winner of Australia's Got Talent. "But I don't know."

As Robert has grown older -- sharing the spotlight with his sister and their mom, Terri, as they strive to honor and maintain Steve's memory -- the 15-year-old conservationist has grown into his dad's shoes in a remarkable way.

"When people say, 'You remind us of your dad,' it's the biggest compliment I could ever receive," Robert shared. "Because this is what we've dedicated our life to -- making sure that that message that he had, that passion that he had, continues."

"He really did change the world. He inspired us. That's why we're so passionate," he added.

However, the similarities don't end with their passion and dedication to wildlife and nature. Robert admitted that he's becoming the spitting image of his dad as he gets older.

"It's interesting looking at some of the photos when he was my age, and you can see, it's very similar," he added. "It's a little bit freaky. It's amazing."

According to Terri, she's watched her little boy turn into a grown-up and is blown away by the way Robert's carried Steve's torch.

"Robert was just on the Tonight Show recently, with some really special and beautiful animals," Terri recalled. "[And] it's so weird because Robert kind of knows how to communicate with wildlife and they really respond to him a lot, like with Steve."

Currently the family is filming the second season of their TV show, Crikey! It's the Irwins, and Bindi explained the importance, for them, of including flashback footage of their late dad in each episode of their series.

"We have all these beautiful memories that come flooding back," Bindi shared. "You can see Dad doing all of the things that we're still continuing today."

"It's wonderful for us, as a family, to sit down and watch the episodes and go through the archive footage to see what we're going to include," she added. "There's been some good times captured on camera."

