Stila Sale: Bundle Up and Get 30% Off
Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eyeliner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. Recently, the iconic makeup line partnered with YouCam Makeup app to allow customers to try on products virtually.
Today,you can learn how to recreate these pro looks at home. Master the art of makeup with everything you need -- bundled up for you and 30% off! Check out the Stila featured bundles here and get 30% off.
While you're at it, be sure to check out the brand's regular sale section for more discounts on makeup products like blush, concealer, lip glaze, liquid shadow and more. Note: All sale items are final.
Shop Stila's newest products and shop Stila's bundles at 30% off.
Check out ET Style's top Stila makeup picks below.
Stila's Ethereal Elements Beauty Boss Lip Gloss is hydrating without a sticky finish. Shades include Pink Slip, Golden Parachute, Kitten, Synergy, In The Red and Deep Plum.
The Stila Happy Hour Eye Shadow Palette has 12 neutral tone and pop pastels.
This Stila one-step eye cream does it all: erases dark circles, brightens, and hydrates your delicate undereye area. This product is a must-have!
The popular Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is now available in dark brown.
The Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint has a creamy formula that blends seamlessly.
The Kaleidoscope Eyeshadow is packed with light-reflecting glitter pigments.
Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color.
A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application.
