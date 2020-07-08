Stila Sale: Save 20% on New Products with Code

Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. The iconic makeup line is offering 20% off on new products through July 16 with the code NEW.

Plus, be sure to check out their regular sale section. Note, all sale items are final.

Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Shop Stila's new products.

Check out ET Style's top picks, ahead.

The popular Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is now available in dark brown.

The Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint has a creamy formula that blends seamlessly.

The Kaleidoscope Eyeshadow is packed with light-reflecting glitter pigments.

Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow Stila Stila Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow Stila REGULARLY $18 $14.40 at Stila

Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color.

A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application.

