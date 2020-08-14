Stila Sale: Score a Free Concealer Brush on Orders Over $65

Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. The iconic makeup line is giving away a FREE concealer brush on orders over $65 with code ONESTEPBRUSH, today only.

Plus, be sure to check out their regular sale section for more discounts on makeup products like blush, concealer, lip glaze, liquid shadow and more. Note, all sale items are final.

Shop Stila's newest products.

Check out ET Style's top Stila makeup picks below.

One Step Correct EYE Correcting & Brightening Serum Stila Stila One Step Correct EYE Correcting & Brightening Serum Stila This Stila one-step eye cream does it all: erases dark circles, brightens, and hydrates your delicate undereye area. This product is a must-have! $38 at Stila

Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Stila Stila Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Stila The popular Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is now available in dark brown. $22 at Stila

Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint Stila Stila Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint Stila The Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint has a creamy formula that blends seamlessly. $24 at Stila

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Stila Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Stila Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color.

$24 at Stila

#33 One Step Complexion Brush Stila Stila #33 One Step Complexion Brush Stila A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application.

REGULARLY $32 $19 at Stila

