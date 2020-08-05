Stila Sale: Take 20% Off All New Stila Cosmetics Launches
Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. The iconic makeup line is offering 20% off on new products with the code RENAISSANCE.
Plus, be sure to check out their regular sale section for more discounts on makeup products like blush, concealer, lip glaze, liquid shadow and more. Note, all sale items are final.
Get a free lip duo and free priority shipping on all orders of $65 or more on August 3, no code needed when you select priority shipping at checkout.
Check out ET Style's top Stila sale picks, ahead.
The popular Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is now available in dark brown.
The Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint has a creamy formula that blends seamlessly.
Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color.
A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application.
