Shopping

Stila Sale: Take Up to 25% Off Sitewide

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Stila Cosmetics Sale 1280
Courtesy of Stila Cosmetics

Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. The iconic makeup line is offering up to 25% off select sale items with the Friends and Family Sale through May 17, no coupon code needed.

Currently, you can also save 55% when you shop the new Mystery Bag for only $60, a $134 value. 

Receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Note, all sale items are final.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the Stila Sale, below.

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Limited Edition
Stila
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila
Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Limited Edition
Stila

Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color.

REGULARLY $24

Little Big Shots
Stila
Stila Little Big Shots
Stila
Little Big Shots
Stila

The two essentials you need for a fierce cat eye look, this set boasts adorable mini versions of the beloved Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner and Huge Extreme Lash Mascara.

REGULARLY $15

Smudge Kajal Eye Liner in Sapphire
Stila
Stila Smudge Kajal Eye Liner Sapphire
Stila
Smudge Kajal Eye Liner in Sapphire
Stila

Need new eye liner? Try the long lasting Kajal Eye Liner in Sapphire that packs a punch in pigment. The soft, creamy formula is ideal for defining the waterline or can be smudged out on the lash line. Plus, it has a built-in sharpener and smudge tip. 

REGULARLY $20

#33 One Step Complexion Brush
Stila
Stila #33 One Step Complexion Brush
Stila
#33 One Step Complexion Brush
Stila

A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application.

REGULARLY $32

Shine Bright Heaven's Dew Palette
Stila
Stila Shine Bright Heaven's Dew Palette
Stila
Shine Bright Heaven's Dew Palette
Stila

Get that luminous glow with this three-pan highlighter palette -- a cream-and-powder hybrid formula that melts into the skin for that glowing-from-within radiance.

REGULARLY $45

Wine Not? Set
Stila
Stila Wine Not? Set
Stila
Wine Not? Set
Stila

This wine color-inspired lip set includes the Beauty Boss Lip Gloss and two matte finish Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks.

REGULARLY $59

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Easy Beauty Treatments You Can Do Right at Home

Zappos Sale: Deals on Slippers, Sneakers, Sandals and More

Intermix Sale: Get 25% Off Designer Fashion and Accessories

 