Kylie Jenner had a less-than-relaxing snuggle session with her daughter, Stormi.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to share videos of herself and her 1-year-old daughter -- whom she shares with her boyfriend, Travis Scott -- cuddling on the couch.

The first clip was all-smiles as a giggling Stormi lounged on her mom's stomach while holding a bottle. Wearing a black tank top, Jenner seemed delighted to be spending time with her tot.

Things took a turn in the second video, though, when Jenner cooed, "My sick baby," just as Stormi launched her arm back, accidentally hitting Jenner in the face.

The cute videos came shortly after Jenner and Scott covered Playboy and discussed their post-baby sex life in the accompanying article.

"A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience," Scott said.

"Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumor to be wrong," Jenner agreed. "You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother."

"You can be sexy and still be a bada** mom," she added.

