With the season three premiere of Stranger Things just around the corner, Millie Bobby Brown is looking forward to what the future holds for her character, Eleven.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Brown and her Godzilla: King of the Monsters co-stars, Vera Farmiga and Kyle Chandler, while promoting their new action epic, and the 15-year-old actress excitedly teased what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes.

"Eleven's character evolves greatly," Brown said, in what seems to be a confirmation of the psychic hero's big personality development as seen in the first trailer Netflix dropped for the new series earlier this year. "And I can say its spreading fast. And that's all I can tell you."

While that doesn't give us a whole lot to work with off the bat, it's likely an ominous warning, given that in the world of Stranger Things, it's never anything good that's "spreading fast."

However, before fans can celebrate the third season of Stranger Things -- which drops on Netflix on July 4, just in time for everyone to binge watch it over the holiday weekend -- Brown will first be facing off against a group of ancient behemoths bent on destroying the world in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

"It's an extreme honor to be a part of a legacy, especially [like] Godzilla… and to be a part of a movie that is not only a franchise but with some of my favorite actors," Brown said, reflecting on her debut feature film role.

Brown also had nothing but love for Farmiga and Chandler, who she said taught her so much both behind-the-scenes and with their powerful performances.

"I learned a lot from them and they didn't really have to speak," Brown recalled. "I would just watch them and even if I wasn't in the shot, I'd watch the monitor and I'd take it all in."

The fiery new monster epic puts Godzilla against the monstrous Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah in a fight for the fate of humanity.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters explodes into theaters May 31.

