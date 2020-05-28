Stuart Weitzman Sale: Take 30% Off Sandal Favorites

Stuart Weitzman shoes are on sale for a limited time on the website. The fashionable luxury footwear brand is offering 30% off sandal favorites through June 1 with code NUDIST30.

You'll also find discounts up to 50% off on a great selection of sandals, boots, wedges and more in the sale section of the website. Stuart Weitzman is one of the go-to footwear brands for celebrities -- Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have worn multiple pairs from the line.

Whether you're about to invest in your first Stuart Weitzman pair or you're looking for a trendy warm-weather style to add to your shoe collection, now's the time to scoop these up. Shipping and returns are free.

Shop ET Style's picks of standout shoes from Stuart Weitzman, below.

The Jerry Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Jerry Sandal Stuart Weitzman Equally chic for day or night, these sandals are defined by oversized details, including crossover vamp straps. REGULARLY $425 $255 at Stuart Weitzman

The Frances 60 Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Frances 60 Stuart Weitzman Feminine elegance meets menswear-inspired loafers with these block heel pumps. REGULARLY $450 $270 at Stuart Weitzman

The Payson Logo Flat Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Payson Logo Flat Stuart Weitzman These polished flats are easy to slip on and pair well with a blazer and trouser combination. REGULARLY $425 $255 at Stuart Weitzman

The Nudistsong Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Nudistsong Sandal Stuart Weitzman These signature stiletto sandals are a red carpet go-to and can be worn with just about everything. REGULARLY $399 $199 at Stuart Weitzman

The Nearlynude Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Nearlynude Sandal Stuart Weitzman The Nearlynude sandals bring glamour to the classic minimalist silhouette. REGULARLY $425 $213 at Stuart Weitzman

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

