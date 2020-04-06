Stuart Weitzman Sale: Take 30% Off Sandals, Boots and More

Stuart Weitzman shoes are on sale for a limited time on the website. The fashionable luxury footwear brand is offering 30% off on new spring arrivals with the Stuart Weitzman coupon code SWBRANDNEW30.

This means you don't have to pay full price for brand new styles, including sandals, boots, wedges and more. Stuart Weitzman is one of the go-to footwear brands for celebrities -- Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have worn multiple pairs from the line.

Whether you're about to invest in your first Stuart Weitzman pair or you're looking for a trendy warm-weather style to add to your shoe collection, now's the time to scoop these up. Shipping and returns are free.

Shop ET Style's picks of standout shoes from Stuart Weitzman, below.

The Caicos Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Caicos Sandal Stuart Weitzman Timeless leather slides, featuring chic double-buckle hardware. REGULARLY $350 $245 at Stuart Weitzman

The Alexandrine 50 Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Alexandrine 50 Sandal Stuart Weitzman Essential block heel sandals that are comfortable and stylish. REGULARLY $395 $276.50 at Stuart Weitzman

The Wylie Star Flat Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Wylie Star Flat Stuart Weitzman Elegant loafer flats that can be worn as slip-ons or mules (just fold down the back). REGULARLY $375 $262.50 at Stuart Weitzman

The Yuliana 60 Boot Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Yuliana 60 Boot Stuart Weitzman Sleek, edgy mid-calf sock boots that look great under dresses, midi skirts and wide-leg pants. REGULARLY $525 $367.50 at Stuart Weitzman

The Alonza 95 Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The Alonza 95 Sandal Stuart Weitzman Sexy, minimalist patent leather heels featuring the on-trend square-toe shape. REGULARLY $425 $297.50 at Stuart Weitzman

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

