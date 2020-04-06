Shopping

Stuart Weitzman Sale: Take 30% Off Sandals, Boots and More

By Amy Lee‍
Stuart Weitzman shoes are on sale for a limited time on the website. The fashionable luxury footwear brand is offering 30% off on new spring arrivals with the Stuart Weitzman coupon code SWBRANDNEW30.

This means you don't have to pay full price for brand new styles, including sandals, boots, wedges and more. Stuart Weitzman is one of the go-to footwear brands for celebrities -- Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have worn multiple pairs from the line.

Whether you're about to invest in your first Stuart Weitzman pair or you're looking for a trendy warm-weather style to add to your shoe collection, now's the time to scoop these up. Shipping and returns are free. 

Shop ET Style's picks of standout shoes from Stuart Weitzman, below.

The Caicos Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Caicos Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
The Caicos Sandal
Stuart Weitzman

Timeless leather slides, featuring chic double-buckle hardware.

REGULARLY $350

The Alexandrine 50 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Alexandrine 50 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
The Alexandrine 50 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman

Essential block heel sandals that are comfortable and stylish.

REGULARLY $395

The Wylie Star Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Wylie Star Flat
Stuart Weitzman
The Wylie Star Flat
Stuart Weitzman

Elegant loafer flats that can be worn as slip-ons or mules (just fold down the back).

REGULARLY $375

The Yuliana 60 Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Yuliana 60 Boot
Stuart Weitzman
The Yuliana 60 Boot
Stuart Weitzman

Sleek, edgy mid-calf sock boots that look great under dresses, midi skirts and wide-leg pants. 

REGULARLY $525

The Alonza 95 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Alonza 95 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
The Alonza 95 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman

Sexy, minimalist patent leather heels featuring the on-trend square-toe shape. 

REGULARLY $425

