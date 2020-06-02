Shopping

Stuart Weitzman Sale: Take 50% Off Best-Selling Sandals with Code

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Stuart Weitzman sale 1280
Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman shoes are on sale for a limited time on the website. The fashionable luxury 50% off best-selling sandals through June 4 with code SWSANDALS

You'll also find discounts up to 50% off on a great selection of sandals, boots, wedges and more in the sale section of the website. Stuart Weitzman is one of the go-to footwear brands for celebrities -- Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have worn multiple pairs from the line.

Whether you're about to invest in your first Stuart Weitzman pair or you're looking for a trendy warm-weather style to add to your shoe collection, now's the time to scoop these up. Shipping and returns are free. 

Shop ET Style's picks of standout shoes from Stuart Weitzman, below.

The Jerry Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Jerry Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
The Jerry Sandal
Stuart Weitzman

Equally chic for day or night, these sandals are defined by oversized details, including crossover vamp straps.

REGULARLY $425

The Frances 60
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Frances 60
Stuart Weitzman
The Frances 60
Stuart Weitzman

Feminine elegance meets menswear-inspired loafers with these block heel pumps.

REGULARLY $450

The Payson Logo Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Payson Logo Flat
Stuart Weitzman
The Payson Logo Flat
Stuart Weitzman

These polished flats are easy to slip on and pair well with a blazer and trouser combination.

REGULARLY $425

The Nudistsong Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Nudistsong Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
The Nudistsong Sandal
Stuart Weitzman

These signature stiletto sandals are a red carpet go-to and can be worn with just about everything.

REGULARLY $399

The Nearlynude Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman The Nearlynude Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
The Nearlynude Sandal
Stuart Weitzman

The Nearlynude sandals bring glamour to the classic minimalist silhouette.

REGULARLY $425

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Buy a Pair of Allbirds Shoes and They'll Donate a Pair to a Healthcare Worker

Reebok Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Items -- Sneakers and Workout Clothes

Intermix Sale: Take 25% Off Designer Fashion Including Sneakers, Sweaters and More

 