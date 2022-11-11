Summer Fridays, Augustinus Bader, and Dr. Dennis Gross Are 20% Off for Space NK's Singles Day Sale
If you're the kind of person who always has their counter stocked with skincare and beauty essentials, you obviously keep tabs on all the biggest beauty sales as well. Whether you just like to maintain a dewy skincare routine or the work week has you in need of a new brightening and depuffing eye cream, you'll want to check out the latest Space NK Singles Day sale.
Anyone who's obsessed with their skincare and beauty routine knows that the start of a new season means it's time to update both your morning and nightly skincare routines. Thanks to the Space NK Singles Day sale, you can save 20% on some of our favorite beauty brands, including Summer Fridays, Dermalogica, Dr. Dennis Gross, The Ordinary, Augustinus Bader, and many more. You can even save on celeb-loved Sunday Riley products like the Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment and CEO Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream.
Shop Space NK's Singles Day Sale
Now through Saturday, November 12, the limited-time Space NK Singles Day sale has prices slashed on over 200 skincare products, so there's a wide variety of essentials for every person and skin concern. To keep your skin looking flawless throughout the fall and winter, Space NK even has deals on best-selling devices like the Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask. This medical-grade facial mask uses red and blue LED light therapy to help create a clearer and calmer complexion.
Shop all of our favorite deals from the Space NK Singles Day sale below and check out more of the best beauty sales happening right now.
For just 3 minutes, Dr. Dennis Gross' LED mask helps nurture acne-prone skin while combatting the look of lines, wrinkles and blemishes. According to the brand, red LED lights support the skin’s natural elastin and collagen for firmer, plumper skin. Blue LED lights tackle the bacteria that can cause acne and breakouts.
This cream is formulated with potent plant compounds that work to target the root causes of dryness and inflammation, helping to rebuild the skin's protective barrier.
Get a dermatologist-style treatment from the comfort of you own home with the Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream. Ingredients such as retinol, ferulic acid and bakuchiol help build skin proteins to firm and plump from within for a lifted, healthier appearance.
Achieve visibly brighter skin with this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.
Powered by caffeine, this under-eye brightening cream helps diminish puffiness to reduce the appearance of dark circles.
This exfoliating treatment from The Ordinary went viral on TikTok for its bright red color. Leave it on clean, dry skin for 10 minutes at night twice a week to help improve the look of blemishes and uneven texture.
The founder of Summer Fridays has actually previously admitted that she was pregnant with her own child while creating this customer-loved mask — so you know that it's the real deal. The Summer Fridays Overtime Mask polishes the skin with a gentle blend of vitamin and mineral-rich pumpkin and apricot seed powder that hydrates as it exfoliates, leaving complexions smoother and velvety soft.
Whether exhausted from travel or simply worn out by the daily routine, tired skin will benefit from some TLC. Promote a dewy complexion with the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, a hydrating mask designed to drench tired or stressed skin with hydration and nutrients for a renewed, radiant look.
Treat your skin to the ultimate high-dose retinoid serum that fights the signs of aging and improves the look of UV damaged skin.
This luxurious kit combats various skin concerns including dark spots, dark circles, signs of aging and sun damage with lactic acid, vitamin C, caffeine and retinol. The four formulas included are GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, and A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum.
