If you're the kind of person who always has their counter stocked with skincare and beauty essentials, you obviously keep tabs on all the biggest beauty sales as well. Whether you just like to maintain a dewy skincare routine or the work week has you in need of a new brightening and depuffing eye cream, you'll want to check out the latest Space NK Singles Day sale.

Anyone who's obsessed with their skincare and beauty routine knows that the start of a new season means it's time to update both your morning and nightly skincare routines. Thanks to the Space NK Singles Day sale, you can save 20% on some of our favorite beauty brands, including Summer Fridays, Dermalogica, Dr. Dennis Gross, The Ordinary, Augustinus Bader, and many more. You can even save on celeb-loved Sunday Riley products like the Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment and CEO Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream.

Shop Space NK's Singles Day Sale

Now through Saturday, November 12, the limited-time Space NK Singles Day sale has prices slashed on over 200 skincare products, so there's a wide variety of essentials for every person and skin concern. To keep your skin looking flawless throughout the fall and winter, Space NK even has deals on best-selling devices like the Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask. This medical-grade facial mask uses red and blue LED light therapy to help create a clearer and calmer complexion.

Shop all of our favorite deals from the Space NK Singles Day sale below and check out more of the best beauty sales happening right now.

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Faceware Pro Space NK Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Faceware Pro For just 3 minutes, Dr. Dennis Gross' LED mask helps nurture acne-prone skin while combatting the look of lines, wrinkles and blemishes. According to the brand, red LED lights support the skin’s natural elastin and collagen for firmer, plumper skin. Blue LED lights tackle the bacteria that can cause acne and breakouts. $435 $348 Buy Now

Summer Fridays Overtime Mask Space NK Summer Fridays Overtime Mask The founder of Summer Fridays has actually previously admitted that she was pregnant with her own child while creating this customer-loved mask — so you know that it's the real deal. The Summer Fridays Overtime Mask polishes the skin with a gentle blend of vitamin and mineral-rich pumpkin and apricot seed powder that hydrates as it exfoliates, leaving complexions smoother and velvety soft. $44 $35 Buy Now

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Space NK Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Whether exhausted from travel or simply worn out by the daily routine, tired skin will benefit from some TLC. Promote a dewy complexion with the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, a hydrating mask designed to drench tired or stressed skin with hydration and nutrients for a renewed, radiant look. $26 $21 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Superstars Kit Space NK Sunday Riley Superstars Kit This luxurious kit combats various skin concerns including dark spots, dark circles, signs of aging and sun damage with lactic acid, vitamin C, caffeine and retinol. The four formulas included are GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, and A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum. $130 $104 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kiehl’s Sale: Take 25% Off Best-Selling Skincare Products

SkinStore Sale: Save Up to 25% on NuFace, Elemis and More

Take 25% Off Celeb- and Derm-Recommended Skincare From Avène

Tarte's New Holiday Collection Has Great Gifts for Every Beauty Lover

The 16 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

18 Best Early Beauty Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon's Second Prime Day

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

The 12 Best Concealers for Blemishes, Dry Skin, and Dark Circles