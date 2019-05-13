It’s time for a state of the union. Kyle and Amanda’s union.

In ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s Summer House, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have an intense sit-down following Kyle’s confession that he likely cheated on Amanda sometime in the last year, though his memory of the moment is hazy. Amanda, obviously, did not take the news well, and turned to her parents for guidance.

"I told my parents about what happened," she tells Kyle. "Truthfully, my mom handled it differently than I thought she would. My mom said, she needs to process it. And my dad was like, 'Kyle’s weak.' Like, do you know how s**tty that makes me feel? And how hard that is on me? Knowing that now people are gonna feel differently about you?"

"Babe, I feel horrible," Kyle offers. "Just wish -- at what point are we gonna have a weekend where something that happened 15 months ago doesn’t ruin it?"

"You put us in this position," Amanda fires back. "It’s hard when the two people that raised you, and that you look up to most, are so visibly upset with you, the person I love."

Kyle says he wants to make it right with Amanda’s mom and dad, but Amanda tells him that’s not a good idea.

“My dad said that he doesn’t want to talk about it,”she says. “It was really s**tty, the conversation I had. OK?”

“I just… this is now how I… like, how did we f**king get here?” Kyle asks, as both he and Amanda burst into tears. Watch the emotional moment here:

We know the pair survives this rough patch, as they are now engaged! Summer House fans will get to see Kyle pop the question in the coming weeks.

"I was very shocked," Amanda admitted to ET ahead of the season premiere. "I really did not see it coming. I forget what I said."

"There was a swear involved," Kyle noted. "It wasn't a 'yes.'"

Summer House airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

