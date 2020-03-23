Superga Sale: Get 25% Off Sneakers Sitewide

The Superga sale is offering great deals on shoes and sneakers!

The Italian footwear brand, known for its plimsoll sneakers with canvas upper, is having a limited-time sitewide sale, giving 25% off on all styles when you purchase Superga shoes with the code HAPPY at checkout. Plus, they're offering free shipping on orders over $50 with the code SHIPSFREE.

The Superga Cotu Classic is one of their most iconic styles. The shoes are a favorite sneakers choice of celebs including Kate Middleton who has rocked the classic white sneakers while out and about. The duchess has worn the white sneakers many times during her royal engagements where she can dress down.

Ahead, shop deals on ET Style's favorite picks of Superga sneakers.

2750 Cotu Classic White Superga Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White Superga It's simply a classic and a staple among Superga fans. Kate Middleton has been seen wearing the pair with casual ensembles multiple times throughout her years as Duchess of Cambridge. REGULARLY $65 $48.75 at Superga

2750 Fancotbindingsatinlacew Yellow Multi Superga x LoveShackFancy Superga 2750 Fancotbindingsatinlacew Yellow Multi Superga x LoveShackFancy The collaboration collection with LoveShackFancy gives Superga sneakers a gorgeous, feminine twist with no shortage of floral prints, pastel colors and romantic details like tie-up laces. REGULARLY $129 $96.75 at Superga

2790 Acotw Navy Superga Superga 2790 Acotw Navy Superga Want sneakers with more fashion-forward kick? Try the cool platform version that adds 1.5 inches to your height. REGULARLY $80 $60 at Superga

2750 Nappaleau Black Superga Superga 2750 Nappaleau Black Superga A smooth leather style is perfect when you want to wear a sneaker that's more elevated. REGULARLY $89 $66.75 at Superga

2341-Cotw Plaid Beige Plaid Superga Superga 2341-Cotw Plaid Beige Plaid Superga For the one who likes to make a statement -- these plaid high-tops that sit atop edgy white lug soles will do exactly that. REGULARLY $99 $74.25 at Superga

2602-Satinw Light Pink Superga Superga 2602-Satinw Light Pink Superga This easy slip-on sneaker from the Alexa Chung collection is ideal for those who can't be bothered by laces. Plus, the satin and light pink is just so pretty -- a great Mother's Day gift, we think! REGULARLY $89 $66.75 at Superga

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

