Sur La Table Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Items

By ETonline staff
Sur La Table sale
Sur La Table

The Sur La Table Sale is offering up to 50% off select items including Le Creuset.

One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is The Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. You'll find great deals like a Philips electric grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking, and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking. 

Shop the Sur La Table sale. 

Browse through ET Style's top picks.

Smoke-Less Grill
Philips
Philips Smoke-Less Grill
Sur La Table
Smoke-Less Grill
Philips

If traditional BBQ grills take up too much space, give this portable electric grill from Philips a shot. Grill up steak, seafood or veggies to perfection without the smoke.

REGULARLY $379.95

Staub Round Cocotte
Staub Round Cocotte
Sur La Table
Staub Round Cocotte

A cocotte (commonly known as the Dutch oven) can be pricey. We suggest you scoop up this Staub one, stat! 

REGULARLY $464

Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Sur La Table
Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Zwilling J.A. Henckels

Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block.

REGULARLY $604

Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
Sur La Table
Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor

We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. 

REGULARLY $309.95

Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar

Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. 

REGULARLY $69.50

 

