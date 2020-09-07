Sur La Table Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Sitewide

The Sur La Table Labor Day Sale is offering up to 50% off through September 7.

Hot deals include 20% off on the BK Black Steel BBQ Grill Roaster, a Stars & Stripes Melamine Appetizer Plates Set for under $5 and 3-Piece Grill Starter Set for only $37.46.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. Get deals on a Philips electric grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking and more, and nonstick skillets to elevate your kitchen and cooking.

BK Black Steel BBQ Grill Roaster BK Sur La Table BK Black Steel BBQ Grill Roaster BK Perfect for making crispy veggies, or fall-apart BBQ pork right on the grill. REGULARLY $70 $55.96 at Sur La Table

Smoke-Less Grill Philips Sur La Table Smoke-Less Grill Philips If traditional BBQ grills take up too much space, give this portable electric grill from Philips a shot. Grill up steak, seafood or veggies to perfection without the smoke. REGULARLY $379.95 $279.95 at Sur La Table

Staub Round Cocotte Sur La Table Staub Round Cocotte A cocotte (commonly known as the Dutch oven) can be pricey. We suggest you scoop up this Staub one, stat! REGULARLY $464 $259.96 and up at Sur La Table

Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sur La Table Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set Zwilling J.A. Henckels Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block. REGULARLY $604 $199.96 at Sur La Table

Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor Sur La Table Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. REGULARLY $309.95 $179.95 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar Sur La Table Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. REGULARLY $69.50 $55.56 at Sur La Table

Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine Espressione Sur La Table Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine Espressione Make your own cup of coffee -- café-level delicious -- with the luxurious Espressione espresso machine you'll use all the time. REGULARLY $950 $499.96 at Sur La Table

