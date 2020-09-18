Sur La Table Sale: Take 20% Off Cristel Strate Cookware and More

The Sur La Table Sale is offering 20% off Cristel Strate Cookware. You can save over $250 on the Cristel Strate 15-Piece Cookware Set and get a great deal on at Cristel Strate Skllet. You'll also get 50% off select items, including Le Creuset.

One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. You'll find great deals like a Philips electric grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking, and a Lux LCD Multicooker to elevate your kitchen and cooking.

8.5" Skillet Cristel Strate Sur La Table 8.5" Skillet Cristel Strate Perfect for sautéing veggies and more. REGULARLY $222 $139.96 at Sur La Table

Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid Staub Sur La Table Vintage 11" Skillet with Lid Staub This large cast iron skillet from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution. REGULARLY $300 $179.96 at Sur La Table

Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid Le Creuset Sur La Table Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid Le Creuset Whether you're cooking up entrees, side dishes or desserts, the Le Creuset stoneware baker is a versatile essential for the kitchen. REGULARLY $145 $84.96 at Sur La Table

Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt. Le Creuset Sur La Table Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt. Le Creuset Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads. REGULARLY $379.95 $249.96 at Sur La Table

Smoke-Less Grill Philips Sur La Table Smoke-Less Grill Philips If traditional BBQ grills take up too much space, give this portable electric grill from Philips a shot. Grill up steak, seafood or veggies to perfection without the smoke. REGULARLY $379.95 $279.95 at Sur La Table

Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sur La Table Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set Zwilling J.A. Henckels Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block. REGULARLY $604 $329.95 at Sur La Table

Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor Sur La Table Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. REGULARLY $309.95 $179.95 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar Sur La Table Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. REGULARLY $69.50 $55.56 at Sur La Table

