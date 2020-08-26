Sur La Table Sale: Up to 50% Off on Le Creuset and More

The Sur La Table sale is offering up to 60% off cookware, electronics, kitchen tools and more for a limited time. Currently, shoppers will get up to 50% off on Le Creuset.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. Get deals on a Philips electronic grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking and more, and nonstick skillets to elevate your kitchen and cooking.

Shop the Sur La Table overstock sale.

Browse through ET Style's top picks.

Smoke-Less Grill Philips Sur La Table Smoke-Less Grill Philips If traditional BBQ grills take up too much space, give this portable electric grill from Philips a shot. Grill up steak, seafood or veggies to perfection without the smoke. REGULARLY $379.95 $279.95 at Sur La Table

HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets All-Clad Sur La Table HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets All-Clad Score a discount on this set of three nonstick skillets from All-Clad. REGULARLY $225 $129.96 at Sur La Table

Staub Round Cocotte Sur La Table Staub Round Cocotte A cocotte (commonly known as the Dutch oven) can be pricey. We suggest you scoop up this Staub one, stat! REGULARLY $464 $259.96 and up at Sur La Table

Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sur La Table Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set Zwilling J.A. Henckels Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block. REGULARLY $604 $199.96 at Sur La Table

Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor Sur La Table Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. REGULARLY $309.95 $179.95 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar Sur La Table Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. REGULARLY $69.50 $55.56 at Sur La Table

Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine Espressione Sur La Table Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine Espressione Make your own cup of coffee -- café-level delicious -- with the luxurious Espressione espresso machine you'll use all the time. REGULARLY $950 $499.96 at Sur La Table

